15 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Via Stillness in the Storm

Related Q Anon Updates

Source – Q Code Fag

(582) Jan 22 2018 12:20:36Q!UW.yye1fxoID: f2d4bd127302

TRUST Adm R. He played the game to remain in control. Q

(581)

Jan 22 2018 12:14:58AnonymousID: 47a6de127246

This entire shutdown exercise was Schumers attempt to put Trump in his place. He failed spectacularly.

Jan 22 2018 12:16:08Q!UW.yye1fxoID: f2d4bd127256



>>127246

Thank you for visiting the WH.

FEAR.

Q

(580) Jan 22 2018 12:13:04Q!UW.yye1fxoID: f2d4bd127218

Private exchange [last]. Q

(381) Jan 22 2018 12:05:49 Q!UW.yye1fxoID: f2d4bd127154

DR_noon_clear_sky^

Safe comms_SAT-re_Bz985300^00

Q

This post Q Anon Updates — January 22nd, 2018 first appeared on Stillness in the Storm.