Q Anon Updates: January 23rd – 25th, 2018

January 25th, 2018 Updates

(606)

Jan 25 2018 10:14:57 Q!UW.yye1fxo61

CONFIRMED.

http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/01/25/john-kerry-reportedly-coaches-palestinians-not-to-yield-to-trump-in-peace-talks-spurring-backlash.html

Why did HUSSEIN travel ahead of POTUS ? ”

Trump would not be in office for long, suggesting he could be out in a year.”

Re-read crumbs.

Future unlocks past.

Q

(605)

Jan 25 2018 09:42:56 Anonymous ID: d5ca84 158391 >>158297 MI 6 PLAYED BALL they did the spying for us on us citizens at our direction as they always do They ratted out their deep state masters?

Jan 25 2018 09:44:04 Q !UW.yye1fxo ID: fa6a1f 158405

>>158391

+ more, a lot more.

Q

(604)

Jan 25 2018 09:31:36 Q !UW.yye1fxo ID: fa6a1f 158263 >>158223 Amazing coincidence? Always close after crumb drops. Q

Jan 25 2018 09:34:26 Q !UW.yye1fxo ID: fa6a1f 158297

>>158263

OTUS ‘ statement and focus [Tweet] on the UK should SCARE a lot of people.

It signifies something VERY IMPORTANT.

VERY VERY VERY IMPORTANT.

Q

(603)

Jan 25 2018 09:27:51 AnonymousID: c2dc64158223 Trump just tweeted. [22] minute delta marker.

Jan 25 2018 09:31:36 Q!UW.yye1fxoID: fa6a1f158263>>158223

Amazing coincidence?

Always close after crumb drops.

Q

(602) Jan 25 2018 09:04:48 Q!UW.yye1fxo60

Thank you F&F!

Coincidence?

AT&T>No Such Agency [contract].

AT&T>GOOG/ FB /etc. ‘prevent unfair censorship’ PUSH.

Internet Bill of Rights.

Q

January 24th, 2018 Updates

(601) Jan 24 2018 15:50:32Q!UW.yye1fxo59

RTM.png

(600) Jan 24 2018 14:54:08Q!UW.yye1fxo58



TODAY, former President Barack HUSSEIN Obama formally retained counsel (9/WW).

GOD BLESS YOU ALL.

Q(599) Jan 24 2018 14:39:13Q!UW.yye1fxo57

January 23rd, 2018 Updates

(598) Jan 23 2018 21:30:34Q!UW.yye1fxoID: 58e607142428

@Snowden

How’s Russia?

Almost time.

Q

(597) Jan 23 2018 20:26:55Q!UW.yye1fxoID: 566a5a141703

Future proves past. News unlocks map. Q

(596) Jan 23 2018 18:03:59Q!UW.yye1fxoID: 384dbe139863



Do not glorify us.

WE are ALL Patriots.

Honor those who serve.

FOR GOD, HUMANITY & COUNTRY.

Where we go one, we go all.

Q

(595) Jan 23 2018 17:45:58Q!UW.yye1fxoID: 384dbe139637



Letter to @Jack?

Who did @Jack lose today?

Goodbye @Jack.

Predictable.

ALL.

Q

(594) Jan 23 2018 17:44:25Q!UW.yye1fxoID: 384dbe139610

Jan 23 2018 17:39:41AnonymousID: ee36f3139556 >>139507 Hello Q, can you explain the failed sec test? Some of us have been concerned.

>>139556

Failed to load sec encryption.

Resolved.

Q

(593) Jan 23 2018 17:36:34Q!UW.yye1fxoID: 384dbe139507

The light will reveal those on the team and those pretending to be.

This is not a game.

They want us divided.

Last posts [self destruction]will immediately show the world the TRUTH.

Instructions will be sent on how to preserve offline.

You didn’t think this was simply about words did you?

We have it all.

Coming soon to a theater near you.

Q

Source – Q Code Fag

Compiled by Stillness in the Storm.

This article (Q Anon Updates — January 23rd to 24th 2018) was originally published on Stillness in the Storm and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.

SaveSave