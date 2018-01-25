Q: These People Should Be Hanging & The Second American Revolution

24 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Q: These People Should Be Hanging

Q released several new posts over the past 48 hours which are once again directly over the target. And since this is, according to Q, the start of the second American Revolution, look for Q to begin releasing information about the elite’s involvement in child sex abuse and child trafficking. “No one can imagine to pure evil and corruption out there,” Q says, “These people should be hanging.”

Q: The Second American Revolution is Upon Us

I got a really crappy email from someone I have supported in the past because he thinks President Donald Trump is just playing his role in the grand globalist scheme. I’m tired of the pessimists who have no skin in the game. Those of us who are part of the SECOND AMERICAN REVOLUTION have all our chips in the Constitutional basket – and anyone who thinks we’re not far better off with President Trump in the White House is either delusional, or… worse. Oh, and by the way, according to Q, Obama lawyered up today. None of this would be happening if the wicked witch was in the White House.

For there is nothing hidden that will not be disclosed, and nothing concealed that will not be known or brought out into the open. LUKE 8:17