QAnon Updates: Fire at Clinton’s Property, Assange’s Freedom, Planes Diverted and Missing, 17 Federal Prosecutors Appointed

Here is a compilation of the latest news about QANON and some interesting breadcrumbs some within a few hours old at the time of publishing them. Each day the news cycle is getting deeper down the rabbit hole! Welcome beyond the matrix, the great awakening is in full swing!
***Updated January 4, 2018 at 3:00AM Est.****
Newest confirmed #QANON posts posted on January 4th 2018. Click on the image to go to source .
CONFIRMATION FROM 8CH FORUM ADMIN
Breadcrumbs:
Ambassador Matlock = Jack F. Matlock Jr. = https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jack_F._Matlock_Jr.
Executive Order 6713A from Franklin D. Roosevelt? = http://www.fdrlibrary.marist.edu or full scan at http://www.fdrlibrary.marist.edu/_resources/images/eo/eo0020.pdf
AWE Note: Highly recommend to watch this video by SGTReport.Com
“The following video is a rapid-fire summary of all the latest news concerning the take-down and intelligence reports. When you hear it all at once, all in once place, you realize the magnitude of these operations. It’s far too much to be a coincidence.” Read commentary of this video by starshipearththebigpicture.com by following this link.
Loads of #Qanon predictions continue to pile up, and in this video we take a look at the latest developments, including airport closures, grounded flights and reports of high value targets being rounded up. So many of Q’s statements appear to be bearing fruit that even investigative journalist is now regularly quoting Q. Based on the growing evidence to date that something strange really IS happening and President Trump’s promise to “drain the swamp”, this is all shaping up as either the pure fantasy of wishful thinkers, or a dream come true.
Q trip code breached: An update with the CBTS crew
Clinton’s Secret Service Facility on the Clinton’s Property caught on fire
I wonder what was burnt, who was there at the time of the fire, coverup of evidence, flushing out of corrupt secret service agents. Why are SS agents protecting a satanic elite family who traffics children, rapes, and murders them?
http://us.cnn.com/2018/01/03/us/clintons-house-fire/index.html
More: BILL AND HILLARY CLINTONHOUSE FIRE!!!
The Event Chronicle Editor’s Note: Also see, Things That Make You Go “Hmmm…”: CIA Documents in Rockefeller Barn and ANOTHER ROCKEFELLER FIRE; Barn Worth $5,000 Destroyed with Its Contents — Oil and Dynamite Found, as Before.
HAPPENING NOW: Firefighters On Scene at Home of Bill & Hillary Clinton – https://t.co/3bmnKeIb6Z pic.twitter.com/8vkmPddX8p
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 3, 2018
#Sessions was rather busy today! Getting ready for tomorrow! #QAnon
RELATED: Attorney General Sessions Appoints 17 Current and Former Federal Prosecutors as Interim United States Attorneys
Read more at: https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/sessions-names-17-interim-us-attorneys-including-in-premier-manhattan-office/2018/01/03/6f22ec2a-f0c3-11e7-b390-a36dc3fa2842_story.html?tid=ss_tw-bottom&utm_term=.8a7e06989db1
Today POTUS signed another human trafficking related EO.
#TheStormIsHere
RELATED: President Donald J. Trump Signs H.R. 4661, S. 1536, and S. 2273 into Law (Human Trafficking)
Chelsea Wishes Satan Church Happy New Year https://t.co/KpizSOPO6z
— The Event Chronicle (@TheEvent2014) January 3, 2018
Julian Assange Released & Free !!! This is the rumor & date is set for the 4th of January 2018
Planes are vanishing and being diverted
Plane vanishes from radar midflight over Texas
The US Coast Guard is reportedly searching for a plane that disappeared from radar during its flight from Oklahoma to Texas.
The plane departed from Wiley Post Airport near Oklahoma City earlier Wednesday and was anticipated to land in Georgetown, Texas, according to KFOR.
“We are getting ready to send out an aircraft to search the waters off Freeport, TX (due south of Houston right on the Gulf). Our report shows 150 nautical miles off Freeport,” the Coast Guard reportedly said after receiving a report of a plane crash due to an unresponsive pilot in the Gulf of Mexico.
Sad aviation story tonight. This Cirrus SR22T took off out of Oklahoma, flying to Texas. Pilot became unresponsive. The plane turned, and flew over the Gulf of Mexico, where it likely crashed. Coast Guard was sent out an hour ago to search the waters in the area. pic.twitter.com/Jb5T04wv4Y
— Ethan Narber ✈ (@Ethan_Narber) January 4, 2018
The plane, reportedly a Cirrus SR22, is a single-engine aircraft with four or five seats. The plane’s tail number was N325JK, according to KJRH. It reportedly was last seen on radar about 219 miles northwest of Cancun, flying towards the Gulf of Mexico, according to a Federal Aviation Administration report.
Source: RT News
and another news report……
Delta flight from Atlanta to London forced to turn around twice
Delta flight 284 took off from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday, but was turned around after pilots heard a mysterious noise coming from the plane, the airline told ABC affiliate WSB.
Read more at ….. http://abcnews.go.com/Travel/delta-flight-atlanta-london-forced-turn/story?id=52111137
Seth Rich was murdered! Wish him a happy 29th birthday
