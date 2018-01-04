QAnon Updates: Fire at Clinton’s Property, Assange’s Freedom, Planes Diverted and Missing, 17 Federal Prosecutors Appointed

49 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Here is a compilation of the latest news about QANON and some interesting breadcrumbs some within a few hours old at the time of publishing them. Each day the news cycle is getting deeper down the rabbit hole! Welcome beyond the matrix, the great awakening is in full swing!

***Updated January 4, 2018 at 3:00AM Est.****

Newest confirmed #QANON posts posted on January 4th 2018. Click on the image to go to source .

CONFIRMATION FROM 8CH FORUM ADMIN

Breadcrumbs:

Ambassador Matlock = Jack F. Matlock Jr. = https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jack_F._Matlock_Jr.

Executive Order 6713A from Franklin D. Roosevelt? = http://www.fdrlibrary.marist.edu or full scan at http://www.fdrlibrary.marist.edu/_resources/images/eo/eo0020.pdf

AWE Note: Highly recommend to watch this video by SGTReport.Com

“The following video is a rapid-fire summary of all the latest news concerning the take-down and intelligence reports. When you hear it all at once, all in once place, you realize the magnitude of these operations. It’s far too much to be a coincidence.” Read commentary of this video by starshipearththebigpicture.com by following this link.

Loads of #Qanon predictions continue to pile up, and in this video we take a look at the latest developments, including airport closures, grounded flights and reports of high value targets being rounded up. So many of Q’s statements appear to be bearing fruit that even investigative journalist is now regularly quoting Q. Based on the growing evidence to date that something strange really IS happening and President Trump’s promise to “drain the swamp”, this is all shaping up as either the pure fantasy of wishful thinkers, or a dream come true.

Q trip code breached: An update with the CBTS crew

Clinton’s Secret Service Facility on the Clinton’s Property caught on fire

I wonder what was burnt, who was there at the time of the fire, coverup of evidence, flushing out of corrupt secret service agents. Why are SS agents protecting a satanic elite family who traffics children, rapes, and murders them?

http://us.cnn.com/2018/01/03/us/clintons-house-fire/index.html

HAPPENING NOW: Firefighters On Scene at Home of Bill & Hillary Clinton – https://t.co/3bmnKeIb6Z pic.twitter.com/8vkmPddX8p — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 3, 2018

# Sessions was rather busy today! Getting ready for tomorrow! # QAnon

Read more at: https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/sessions-names-17-interim-us-attorneys-including-in-premier-manhattan-office/2018/01/03/6f22ec2a-f0c3-11e7-b390-a36dc3fa2842_story.html?tid=ss_tw-bottom&utm_term=.8a7e06989db1

Today POTUS signed another human trafficking related EO. # TheStormIsHere

Chelsea Wishes Satan Church Happy New Year https://t.co/KpizSOPO6z — The Event Chronicle (@TheEvent2014) January 3, 2018

Julian Assange Released & Free !!! This is the rumor & date is set for the 4th of January 2018

Planes are vanishing and being diverted

Plane vanishes from radar midflight over Texas

The US Coast Guard is reportedly searching for a plane that disappeared from radar during its flight from Oklahoma to Texas.

SaveSave