QANON Updates for January 14, 2018

15 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



The following are updates from QANON, with an analysis by Origami Meme. Below is the 5 part series, captured from Origami Meme twitter.

Part 1: Jan 13/14 #Qanon returns, hitting all the major topics we've been discussing here this week, and particularly Assange and Hawaii. Seems to confirm Assange is about to go "checkmate" on global #DeepState and Hawaii was no fat finger error!#FollowTheWhiteRabbit #TheStorm pic.twitter.com/sNJ8gxyn0G — Origami Meme (@OrigamiMeme) January 14, 2018

Part 1: Jan 13/14 #Qanon returns, hitting all the major topics we’ve been discussing here this week, and particularly Assange and Hawaii. Seems to confirm Assange is about to go “checkmate” on global #DeepState and Hawaii was no fat finger error! #FollowTheWhiteRabbit #TheStor

Part 2: #Qanon‘s longest post ever gets into #ClintonFoundation corruption, potential government shutdown, some coded script, #Strzok, #GITMO. Commentary in graphic. #FollowTheWhiteRabbit #TheStorm #Q

Part 3: #Qanon suggests #FlyJackFly over Twitter tampering and censorship of conservatives? https://t.co/IewyZZPWjH 🙂 Also brings up Obama corruption/capital raising, Loop Capital, and Assange in #Checkmate. Did Assange cut a deal for freedom?#FollowTheWhiteRabbit #TheStorm pic.twitter.com/fckDmIaZgZ — Origami Meme (@OrigamiMeme) January 14, 2018

Part 3: #Qanon suggests #FlyJackFly over Twitter tampering and censorship of conservatives? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=64gTjdUrDFQ … 🙂 Also brings up Obama corruption/capital raising, Loop Capital, and Assange in #Checkmate. Did Assange cut a deal for freedom? #FollowTheWhiteRabbit #TheStorm

Part 4: #Qanon says more public #disclosure coming next week, cites Trump's fake news awards as one mode of awakening people. Q warns those who #FollowTheWhiteRabbit to be ready for a mainstream media counter-strike that will try to paint the "conspiracy" as insane. #TheStorm pic.twitter.com/aaWVzF1JHF — Origami Meme (@OrigamiMeme) January 14, 2018

Part 4: #Qanon says more public #disclosure coming next week, cites Trump’s fake news awards as one mode of awakening people. Q warns those who #FollowTheWhiteRabbit to be ready for a mainstream media counter-strike that will try to paint the “conspiracy” as insane. #TheStorm

Part 5: #Qanon's latest post shows how people can use #Q's coded messages as a means to unlock future news…i.e., when news breaks, you can usually find that Q knew something about the event based on a prior post. Coincidence? Luck? Legit?#FollowTheWhiteRabbit #TheStorm pic.twitter.com/GZxfTzXmP7 — Origami Meme (@OrigamiMeme) January 14, 2018

Part 5: #Qanon‘s latest post shows how people can use #Q‘s coded messages as a means to unlock future news…i.e., when news breaks, you can usually find that Q knew something about the event based on a prior post. Coincidence? Luck? Legit? #FollowTheWhiteRabbit #TheStorm

This post #QANON Updates for January 14, 2018 first appeared on Ascension with Earth.

SaveSave

SaveSave