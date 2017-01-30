Queen Elizabeth Intel Updates from Simon Parkes

11 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Thursday, January 5, 2017

Queen found wandering Buckingham palace grounds at 3 am – mistaken for intruder and nearly shot!

Classic late night dementia warning scenario.

Monday 2nd January 2017

Information coming to me – suggesting that the Queen of England is suffering from mild dementia- as the new energies of 2017 take hold, so she is struggling.

Monday 2nd January 2017

The Queen misses New Year’s Day church service.

Since the attempted assassination of two Rothschild family members she is not going out to public locations that can’t be controlled.

Saturday 24th December 2016

Two weeks ago an assassination attempt was made on some members of the Rothschild’s, this is the reason for the English Queen stepping down as Patron from so many children’s charities, and why the current Pope is considering resigning office

Tuesday 20th December 2016

The Queen resigns from leading 30 children’s charities.

Source: Simon Parkes

Via: Ascension with Earth

Editor Note: Over the weekend I checked in with Lynn’s website, Psychic Focus Sessions, and found that she had done a recent reading on the Draco Queen that backs ups Simon’s information:

Long Lives the Queen

By Lynn

Q. Can you describe what’s happening with Queen Elizabeth? During the recording of her recent annual Christmas Message speech, she attempted to expose “dark Illuminati forces” that were “threatening her children”, according to a BBC insider. She has been under house arrest since, and wasn’t able to attend the Christmas service “due to cold”.

The Royal official website recently published an article about her death: “Death of Queen Elizabeth II” Statement appeared Royal.uk before being removed (http://www.neonnettle.com/news/1809-royal-website-publishes-statement-stating-queen-elizabeth-has-died). If she really passed away, what is going to happen next?

A. I first hear that she is “having issues with clarity.” Many people experience memory issues as they get older, but this feels extreme. She is forgetting things, and making statements in normal conversation (both public and private) that have people (The Powers That once Were) concerned. I cannot see that she passed, but I do see her quarantined to portions of the Palace. The “powers” near her look to be concerned enough to have her checked for a stroke, etc because this did feel to occur abruptly.

In a rash decision to do “damage control” on her current health situation, someone leaked that she passed (and got in A LOT of trouble for it). They quickly retracted the statement, and regrouped to evaluate the best way to deal with this since they do not trust her in public.

I then get that they have her death “event” planned to occur when she is 92 (alive or not). That gives them time to plan every step of the process, and get new “associates” in position. In the meantime, they will use a body double when absolutely necessary, and avoid appearances enough to keep the plan “safe,” but not so much that it ruins the “illusion.”

And that is all I have on this reading. Thank you.

Love and light- Lynn

Source: Psychic Focus Sessions

