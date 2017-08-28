Monday, August 28

The Event Chronicle
The Event Chronicle
You are at:»»Revelations of an Insider: Dutch Banker Ronald Bernard Returns to Answer Questions (Part 3)
Intel Reports

Revelations of an Insider: Dutch Banker Ronald Bernard Returns to Answer Questions (Part 3)

By 2 Comments

PART 3

Dutch spoken, English subs. A DVM-TV production.

In accordance with part 1 and 2 (links below) see here part 3, in which he is answering questions after part 1 went viral. At the end of the interview you see a short overview of part 4.

More form Ronald Bernard:

MUST WATCH: Dutch Banking Whistleblower Exposes The Elite Satanic Power Structure That Runs The World
Int’l Banker Blows Whistle, Admits He Was Ordered to Sacrifice Children at Parties for the Elite
Cabal Whistleblower and Dutch Banker, Ronald Bernard, Returns with More Revelations — Part 2

Related Posts

2 Comments

    • Editor on

      I saw that report on Saturday. It originated from “Baxter Dmitry” from Your News Wire / News Punch.

      Both “Baxter Dmitry” and Neon Nettle’s “Jay Greenberg” are the Kings of Made Up Bullshit, and I would not trust or believe ANYTHING coming from these sources. I’m 99.9% certain this story is completely false. Not sure if they publish this type of disinformation for clicks ($$$), or if they’re paid govt psyops.

      Reply

Leave A Reply