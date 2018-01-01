Rumors: “High Level” Human Trafficking Arrests Have Begun

152 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By David Nova

President Donald J. Trump Proclaims January 2018 as National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month

Excerpt from WhiteHouse.gov

During National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month, we recommit ourselves to eradicating the evil of enslavement. Human trafficking is a modern form of the oldest and most barbaric type of exploitation. It has no place in our world. This month we do not simply reflect on this appalling reality. We also pledge to do all in our power to end the horrific practice of human trafficking that plagues innocent victims around the world.

***

NOW, THEREFORE, I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim January 2018 as National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month, culminating in the annual celebration of National Freedom Day on February 1, 2018. I call upon industry associations, law enforcement, private businesses, faith-based and other organizations of civil society, schools, families, and all Americans to recognize our vital roles in ending all forms of modern slavery and to observe this month with appropriate programs and activities aimed at ending and preventing all forms of human trafficking.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this twenty-ninth day of December, in the year of our Lord two thousand seventeen, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-second.

DONALD J. TRUMP

From: Corey Goode | Sphere Being Alliance

Here comes the “GLOBAL STORM”! Human Trafficking and Slavery will be ended by the Alliance! BIG things are happening right now. The backbone of the Global Human Trafficking industry is being broken by ongoing Alliance operations that have resulted in the deaths and arrests of tens of thousands of perpetrators around the world and has rescued scores more of their victims.

Many in the media are aware of this. There has been an information blackout ordered by the deep state to buy them time and also by the Alliance for operational security. I’m told that a few members of the media, including one anchor from Fox News, has been brought to a location and shown evidence and then briefed. If this is true, then there should be some in depth articles and news about the operation to bring down Human Trafficking in 2018.

2018 should be a very interesting year indeed.

From: Starship the Big Picture

This is the official announcement, but it’s on the heels of the actual detention, arrest, and incarceration of some of the biggest, baddest criminals ever known. It’s all legal and planned in advance. The public must be aware of the predators and help to stop the pedophilia.

An update from Col. Potter on Q, the indictments, etc.

#Gitmo – From AUGUST 2017

Make some room for the dark cabal and corrupted traitors to humanity?

Trump’s Pentagon wants to spend almost $500 million on Guantánamo construction

BY CAROL ROSENBERG | Miami Herald, AUGUST 21, 2017 12:00 AM

GUANTANAMO BAY NAVY BASE, CUBA. Behind the scenes, the U.S. military is planning for nearly a half-billion dollars in new construction during the Trump administration, including a Navy request to build a $250 million, five-bed hospital here that has been singled out for study by a Senate committee.

Despite President Donald Trump’s campaign promise to reduce costs at the remote U.S. Navy base — at one point he mused that his new Cuba policy might import cheap, local labor from across the minefield — the Pentagon’s appetite to spend at this outpost of about 5,500 residents and 41 wartime prisoners continues unsated.

Continue Reading at …… http://www.miamiherald.com/news/nation-world/world/americas/guantanamo/article168273127.html

Very interesting audio of supposed confirmation of “very special people” going to Guantanamo #Gitmo https://t.co/30PbvS3a8J

#QANON

Jerome Corsi Drops NEW Q -AN0N B0MBSHELL Implicating Everyone

