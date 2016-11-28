Secret Deep-Black War to Hijack Your Mind

13 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



The current state of mind-kontrol is probably far beyond anything you ever imagined possible

By Preston James

Note: This article is written for professional Intel and those who understand the Secret Space War program, the back engineering of recovered Alien ET technologies, and technologies obtained by treaties and exchange programs. Because VT is committed to open source Intel and believes that the public has a right to know how their taxpayer funds are being spent, especially when used to wage a secret war to hijack their mind, this information is being made available to anyone who is interested with no limitations. If you are not up to speed on this background reading, this article will probably be a waste of your time. There has been significant intercept actions to prevent this article from ever being published. It was suggested to me that I would not be able to ever complete this article or be allowed to publish it, but here it is. I must extend a big thank you to the Editors of VT who have allowed this article to be published and who are deeply committed to open source Intel, making such available to all who are interested in the truth even when it is hard to fathom.

The current state of mind-kontrol is probably far beyond anything you have ever imagined possible.

Mass Mind-kontrol — it’s been going on since the time of Nimrod and ancient Babylonia. And it’s sinister and evil beyond words and description. Since Roswell it has taken a new sinister turn that defies imagination.

It’s what empowers the evil Cabal that has hijacked the USG and many of the governments of the world. Some insiders claim it is not of human origin.

Until the recent advent of sophisticated remote psychotronic inductive entrainment technologies, mass mind-kontrol has been limited to cultural, educational and psi-powered Mind-kontrol techniques.

Cultural and educational methodologies typically have included coordinated efforts to instill certain values, beliefs and attitudes into the societal mass group mind, both conscious and subconscious.

The techniques taught by Edward Bernays for controlling the American Mass Mind for purposes of social control and simulated beliefs and increased sales were readily adopted by Madison Avenue advertising agencies and elements of the USG.

Bernays-type methodologies predetermined values, beliefs and attitudes in members of society that caused them to carry certain beliefs and mindsets which predispose them to act in ways that are beneficial to the ruling oligarchical class.

It is the oligarchical class – folks who consider themselves “elite bloodline individuals chosen to rule over the masses” – who make certain that the educational and religious systems are instilled in this desired group mind set.

No real academic freedom exists in American Universities, so don’t expect scientists to help you figure out how your mind is being attacked psychotronically.

Despite the illusion of academic freedom in America’s universities, there is none. No classes are ever taught on how the Federal Reserve System is illegal and unconstitutional and how it charges us pernicious usury to use what should have been our own money in the first place.

Or that the FRS stole all the US Gold and now replaced real US Dollars with paper debt notes backed by nothing but requiring repayment. Nor does any American University teach that 9-11-01 was a false-flag attack done by the JCS, USAF, NORAD, and the FAA using PNACers, top NeoCons, and Mossad.

Doubt this statement that there is no academic freedom in academia in America? Just ask one of VT’s own Editors Dr. Kevin Barrett, or Professor James Tracy, both of whom were illegally and unconstitutionally fired by RKM educational policies adopted by the dupes in charge of faculty.

Nor does any American University teach or allow any classes regarding Sandy Hook having been a two-day DHS/FEMA Capstone drill where nobody at all died, or that Adam Lanza never existed, but was a fake construct. The book Nobody Died at Sandy Hook is now a free .pdf download (starts at page 4).

Public and private education is designed and deployed to lead We The People away from truth and to instill values, beliefs and attitudes that make it easier for the Satanic Pedophile Network (Ruling Cabal) to maintain rule over us, keep us their secret serfs, and asset strip us blind, until America the Republic is destroyed from within.

The Major Mass Media News Cartel is still lying in lockstep about the JFK Assassination.

If you doubt the ability of the RKM’s Crime Cabal, which runs the USG, to control the Major Mass Media to keep the American Mass Mind filled with blatant lies, just consider how, over 50 years later, all the Major Mass Media Broadcast news are still claiming that Oswald assassinated JFK and was a “lone-nut” assassin.

Of course, surveys now show that 60-80% of the American People do not believe this at all, and instead many believe that the CIA, using Op40, did it and it was a major America Coup d’Etat involving GHWB, LBJ, J. Edgar Hoover, General Landsdale, General Lemnitzer, Allan Dulles and many more.

When you create and control all the money you want, you can buy almost anyone and everyone, and promote those you want to the highest positions of power.

The Ruling Cabal controls the creation and distribution of money and can create all the power they need to implement their policies, which are designed to move mankind along a Globalist path leading to their long-desired Satanic NWO System.

Dark-side Psi-power is harnessed for evil by the ruling Cabal, which is Satanic and deeply committed to an inhuman, anti-human Globalist NWO Agenda that requires 90% depopulation.

Psi-power manipulations of the mass group mind is the little known but real practice of the spiritually based mind-control of the masses through the application of specific Black Arts to “manipulate, fracture and even eventually snatch the human soul” and replace it with non-human spiritual entities from the dark side.

Dark-side Psi-power is the technology used in trauma based mind-kontrol, and the means by which psychopaths and narcissists are inducted into the worldwide Satanic pedophile network in incrementally criminal, anti-human Satanic rituals of abuse, rape, torture and even sacrifice of captive innocent children to gain more and more evil Satanic psi-power.

Some insiders have reported that top cult members receive their own personal “spirit guide” as a consigliere, which periodically appears to them in private and “advises” them after they reach the level of child torture and child sacrifice. Some have claimed these are “Fallen Ones/Lesser Gods”; others claim they are very evil, deceptive and crafty demons or Djinns. [Editor Note: Djinn = Archons]

Positive psi-power is now just starting to emerge in dissatisfied Americans, who are now aware they are being abused by the Ruling Cabal and have had about enough.

There is the reverse side to Dark-sided Psi-power, which is a spiritual entity. In basic form, it is the spontaneously emerging new populism, which is a direct offshoot of the Internet which is turning out to be the New Gutenberg Press. Some conservative Christians claim they can muster positive Psi-power directly from God Almighty through prayer and faith, and this is reflected in a new and strong desire to do what is right and moral, to serve others, to resist and stop evil and to treat others the way one desires to be treated.

I have covered evil psi-power emanating from the ancient Babylonian Talmudic Black arts in prior articles and will get more specific in future articles. But it is so esoteric that it would pose a distraction from the main thrust of this article, which is the new ultra high tech remote mind war that is now being waged against your brain on many fronts, depending on where you reside.

A secret alliance between American Intel and the Ruling Satanic Pedophile Cabal.

There is a secret alliance between Intel and the Ruling Satanic Pedophile Cabal that specializes in Black Arts for Mind War against We The People, Colonel Michael Aquino Style.

Col. Michael Aquino, Army Psychological Operations expert and father of the Temple of Set and the entity which brought Satanism as an accepted religion into the US Army, as well as alleged to have run the pedophile operations at the Presidio in California and at Offutt AF Base in Omaha. One insider alleged that Col. Aquino was actually promoted to General of the NSA and still is active.

It is now a well established fact that many of the world’s Intel agencies have formed a secret alliance with the worldwide Satanic pedophile network (an oligarchical cult) and has used the trauma-based mind-kontrol conditioning to create MPD/DID sleepers, agents and secret servants in every walk of life, every occupation and even within the Secret Service.

In fact, the Satanic Pedophile Cult Network (Ruling Cabal) inside America has been deputized as an agent of American national Security and is used by America Intel as cover for numerous Mind-Kontrol experiments and deep black covert operations.

American Law Enforcement is fully compromised by the Satanic Pedophile Network (Ruling Cabal).

Every major police department in America, as well as every FBI office, including the WFO, has a sheep-dipped individual who runs interference for the Satanic Pedophile Cabal that rules America.

Whenever the phrase “going black”, deep black, or “black operations” is used you can be certain that it always is anti-human, evil, based on ancient Babylonian Black Arts of deception, casuistry, equivocation, and sophistry designed to undermine human character and the natural will of the masses.

The documentation of MK-Ultra and other CIA mind-kontrol programs is so well established and now so public from declassified docs and vetted personal testimonies in front of Congressional Committees, that it is worthless to try and deny the existence of such programs. Every large city prosecutor knows it would be unwise to attempt to prosecute any of the Satanic crimes linked to the Satanic pedophile Network or any Satanic cult crimes or Satanic Ritual Abuse that would create any public cognizance of this issue.

And be certain of this, these MK-Ultra programs which were supposed to have been discontinued after the Church Commission, actually went Black (completely covert inside American Intel inside privatized defense contractors deputized under national security) and are still very active today and even expanding every year.

Back engineered Alien ET technologies have opened up Pandora’s box.

Back engineered Alien ET technologies have opened up Pandora’s box of remote inductive brain entrainment making it possible for Deep Black Intel groups (often buried deep within defense contractors or proprietaries in unacknowledged special access programs) to deploy incredibly sophisticated new weapons of “mindwar” against the American mass subconscious mind.

Ever since crashed UFOs were recovered in 1922 in the Black Forest and in Roswell NM in America in 1947, recovered and back-engineered Alien ET technologies have been a major game changer.

New Psychotronic Mindwar weapons have now been deployed in a secret assault on your brain to entrain it and in many cases on your body to make you physically ill and to shorten your life. The purpose is to help the Satanic Pedophile Network (Ruling Cabal) attain their inter-generational, age old Globalist NWO Agenda of evil which has been their wetdream ever since ancient Babylon.

As the new quantum based physics have evolved into the use of microwaves, pulsed beam microwaves, ELF and scalar (standing waves), it was learned that various sophisticated types of electric induction could be used to remotely entrain the brain to operate at certain desired frequencies.

_________

Voice of God Technology.

And it was also discovered that voices and self-talk, as well as specific belief patterns, could be entrained directly into the brain remotely by use of sophisticated inductive methods, now referred to as advanced psychotronics.

There are numerous vetted and rock solid reports of the deployment of the Voice of God remote inductive technology being deployed against the Republican Guard in the first Gulf War. This resulted in these Iraqi Soldiers hearing Allah’s voice inside their heads instructing them to throw down their arms and surrender after which hundreds were bulldozed into ditches and buried alive to their deaths.

This weapon system was then tabled not to be used again because the Cabal was concerned it would become too well known and that would lead to the discovery of their other similar weapons which are now being deployed, weapons much more subtle that instill attitudes and beliefs but usually no direct voices.

Some of the new remote entrainment technologies operate by the principal of inter-dimensional or quantum physics, that is immediate remote communication with a target through a medium of a different dimension where the carrier is alleged to be timeless Dimension waves (aka D-waves).

It’s a fact that Mass Mind-kontrol has taken a turn for the worse since Roswell. The new technologies developed from back engineered recovered crashed Alien ET UFOs are so sophisticated and so anti-free will and anti-human that unless taken Deep-Black and protected by numerous layers of “need to know”, extreme compartmenting and special access unaccounted programs, the public would rise up in mass and destroy those programs by whatever means necessary.

Without abject beyond-Black secrecy these sinister Mind-kontrol programs utilizing advanced psychotronics deployed and managed in real time by artificial intelligence, they could never survive intact.

Now for a presentation of current psychotronic weapons now being deployed against the brains of many Americans in select cities and select regions, and some known countermeasures which have been claimed to be effective.

Note: This section is long and those interested can pick and choose the subjects they want.

Some of these weapons such as ELF are deployed against a group of randomly selected citizens and a select group of federal and corporate whistleblowers. One group is used as an innocent control and the other as a group of targeted individuals who in some way are deemed a current or future threat to the Satanic Pedophile Network (Ruling Cabal).

Do not get discouraged and do not lose hope, help is now on the way on several fronts and you can do many things to protect yourself and your loved ones. I have instituted these countermeasures in my home and the homes of various friends and have been pleased with the results, which are backed up by professional quality meters.

As you read about these quite nasty psychotronic weapons now deployed against many of us Americans, please keep in mind that without abject secrecy that is now being denied, these soulless entities who are doing this to us will eventually be stopped cold by the new quite powerful spontaneously emerging populism which is now growing like an out of control wildfire.

Smartmeters and Dirty electricity: Activists claim that Smartmeters (they are digital instead of the old analog) are NOT UL rated like the old analog ones and that these Smartmeters have caused unexpected house fires and there are numerous complaints of much larger electric bills with the same prior usage, numerous complaints about sleeping problems, headaches, nervousness, agitation and various strange illness emerging. In some localities it is a violation to install any electrical devise to the AC supply system that is not UL rated so folks need to organize into action groups to expose this and stop their use as a public health issue and a violation of state electrical codes. This ignores the secret mind-kontrol aspects of Smartmeters but to focus on that issue is far too immediately self-discrediting to ever get anywhere. Few members of the public who are not trained Psyops experts can fathom this unless they have been “targeted individuals” and experienced significant symptoms firsthand. Smartmeters can allegedly be remotely “turned up” to emit large EMF pulsed beam microwave bursts (numerous times per minute) and have been alleged by experts to be able to emit significant or very large amounts of dirty electricity (dirty harmonics) in one’s AC circuits.

Counter measures include using grounded stainless steel screen or two thicknesses of grounded aluminum screen wrapped around the Smartmeter itself, and by hanging an EMF shield of special fabric or two thicknesses of grounded, hanging aluminum screen inside which adequately blocks the inward emissions reaching your bedroom and living quarters. To be sure that you have reduced the EMF you will need to purchase an Microwave detector. There are many good quality ones available for the range of $80 to $400 which will cover Smartmeters (ask the seller which model will suffice). A certified EMF detector may cost up to $2,000 and will tell the difference between regular microwaves and pulsed beam microwaves and in what intensity in microwatts per square meter and a record of accumulation per time period. Smartmeters have been found in some areas to generate large amounts of dirty electrical harmonics in the AC circuits of one’s home. The gold standard for analysis of these AC dirty electricity harmonics is to analyze them with a properly connected AC oscilloscope, a fairly expensive piece of equipment.

I have personally tested my AC circuits for dirty electricity using a Greenwave Dirty electricity meter and after finding very high levels, I then installed Greenwave Electrical Filters which have dual capacitors, are grounded, are UL rated and are RoHC compliant (RoHS, also known as Lead-Free, stands for Restriction of Hazardous Substances. RoHS, also known as Directive 2002/95/EC, originated in the European Union and restricts the use of six hazardous materials found in electrical and electronic products. I prefer the Greenwave meter because it has an audio function that increases in volume with increased dirty electricity and a calculator that estimates the percentage of decrease when you add a filter. There is also the Stetzerizer®meter and electrical filters available too which are also popular.

If you cannot afford to get a dirty electrical indicator/meter, one can detect significant dirty electricity and Lilly Waves by turning on an AM radio and moving the dial through the channels. AM channels will be very buzzy or fuzzy and reception will be very poor. For those that cannot afford dirty electricity filters, one can move their bed a bout 3 feet from the wall where the AC wires are, or turn off the breaker covering where they sleep at night. FM is not affected by dirty electricity.

Lilly Waves: In some locales these special behavior and health altering wave forms (a special type of dirty electricity harmonics) are purposely generated by special outside mounted line boxes into your household AC circuits. The purpose is to mind-kontrol you, make you ill, disturb your sleep, make you disturbed, cause relationship conflict with your significant other and break down the family system. This is a deep-black incredibly sinister system that can be detected by dirty electrical meters (Greenwave or Stetzerizer or by using an Osciliscop which is typically quite an expensive piece of equipment). If detected, these waves can be mitigated by the adequate installation of Greenwave or Stetzerizer Filters. The use of large line filters attached to your electrical supply work great but they start at about $5,000 and for most the cost is prohibitive. Use of the small AC filters which are between $25 and $35 each do an effective reducinfg Lilly waves and other forms of dirty electricity including that from Smartmeters if installed correctly.

Remote phones: I have swept a number of homes for EMF using sophisticated accurate EMF meters of several varieties. I have found that in those where the occupants had serious complaints of sleeping issues, headaches, loss of energy or irritability, EMF levels were in the range of up to 4,500 microwatts per square meter, high enough to cause behavioral and health problems, especially in those who may be electro-sensitive. Now here is the strange part.

When I swept a well know federal Whistleblower’s home, I found significant dirty electricity in the AC circuits that were easily reduced down to an acceptable level by the installation of Greenwave Filters. But I also found especially high microwave levels being emitted from his two remote phone base stations which are powerful transmitters. When I mentioned the reading was 4,400 microwatts the level immediately reduced down to about 1,000 microwatts. Later when I crept into the room again it was up at 4,400 microwatts and immediately dropped when I mentioned it verbally.

This of course has alarming ramifications if you think it through. This means that language is being monitored in real time through the remote phone system most likely by use of automatic A.I. I have been told by friends that sometimes they will comment to another person I am going to ask my Smartphone a question only to have the answer given as they recite the first word or two into the phone. It’s like the time an individual told his fiancé he was going to ask his Smartphone what day he would have to turn the clock back for the end of Daylight Savings time. As he recited the first word “when” the Smartphone recited the complete answer to him before he could even speak the question enough to understand it.

This strongly suggests real time A.I. monitoring of all speech patterns within a certain distance of the Smartphone and has alarming implications for not only A.I. base surveillance but also suggests that perhaps Dimensional wave (D-wave) quantum physics have been integrated into some Smartphones and remote phone systems.

Wi-Fi: Wi-Fi has been removed in an increasing number of public schools in Canada and Europe due to significant health concerns for children and their undeveloped neurological systems which can be more vulnerable to the harmful effects of EMF. Pulsed beam microwave transmitters were first installed in a national sporting good chain as a mind-kontrol test which was an NSA proprietary. Several managers and workers with no mental health histories suddenly and unexpectedly “cracked” and had to be taken away by paramedics. The pulsed beam microwaves had been turned up too high and some employees simply cracked from excessive EMF to their brains.

The next place these Wi-Fi systems were installed and tested was in certain select public high schools, especially the one visited by Bush2 when he was president. In one installation I monitored, this Wi-Fi was deployed as a psychotronic weapon system to make some targeted “stand up” highly moral teachers very, very sick. As an adjunct poisonous enzymes were sprayed onto the desks of certain targeted teachers. Some got cancer, some died, some cracked, some just quit. All this covered up under so-called “national security” which was invoked. Other stand up targeted teachers that survived the EMF assaults were then wrongly accused of accessing pornography websites but with no actual proof. In one particular High School where this was done, the administration was linked to Intel and was stealing million of public funds using sophisticated means while running two sets of books. Complaints to the local US Attorney with good evidence supplied and to the US Department of Education Inspector General resulted in an early retirement for the US Attorney and nothing was done in DC either.

The strategy was to drive out any teachers who had strong character and could see what was going on. Good counter-measures for those sensitive to Wi-Fi include hard wiring all computers, eliminating all Wi-Fi especially in one’s home and shielding wall if one lives in multiple dwellings where others Wi-Fi come through with strong signal strength. Wi-Fi has been known to effect some sensitive individuals and can cause the same type of behavioral and health issues that are now linked to dirty electricity, Lilly Waves and excessive EMF in general. We now know for certain that EMF does not have to heat the human cell or human tissue as we have been told for years by the CDC, the USAF and various electrical engineering departments at major Universities to entrain the brain or influence attitudes, beliefs and behaviors.

Cell phone towers: Some experts suggest maintaining a certain distance from these EMF emitters when possible. Those close by cell towers have reported sleeping difficulties, behavioral effects such as irritability, marital conflicts not there before and new unexpected health issues. Insiders have reported that these cell tower systems have been deployed as part of as massive psychotronic war against the American mind to break up relationships and families, make folks sick and to mind-kontrol by remote inductive entrainment. In my city a big mega church was built. Soon after the biggest cell phone tower with the most transmitting antennas installed on it in three levels was built. I noticed that the intensity of the EMF was strangely highest when the church services were being held. I swept the home of a suspected super soldier with an IQ of over 200 living nearby at his request and traced high EMF to the tower and a special dish installed on it aimed at his home. Another pure coincidence I’m sure. Painting and grounding walls will special EMF blocking paint available from www.lessemf.com and other vendors can be effective in reducing cell phone emissions for electro-sensitive individuals or those who are concerned about being too close to cell phone transmission towers.

Radar and Dopplar radar: For years medical effects were denied by the USAF and yet significant proof emerged that those airman exposed to a lot of radar had increased frequency of cataracts and certain cancers. Those too close to these emitters can use grounded screening on interior walls or special grounded EMF blocking paint. The same paint the NSA uses in their SCIFs is now available from numerous vendors like www.lessemf.com. It is fairly pricey but it is a one time expense and some believe it is worth it.

Ground based, vehicle based, aircraft based or satellite based microwaves and pulsed beam microwaves aimed and/or triangulated at selected targeted individuals: These systems are expensive to deploy and must be scheduled. therefore they are usually only deployed against whistleblowers or in certain experiments. The usual EMF shielding methodologies like the use of special grounded, metallized primer paints can be quite effective, except for the new X-ray lasers which require much heavier, thicker shielding.

Ground based ELF systems aimed and/or triangulated at certain selected individuals: These systems are usually complex working in tandem with other technologies and are deployed against whistleblowers or targeted individuals who have been randomly selected to serve as experimental controls. The talk inside deep Intel circles is that all these systems are still being calibrated and experimented with using A.I. Someday in the future it is expected that the Secret Shadow Government will integrate all this knowledge and turn over control of all the remote inductive entrainment systems to centralized A.I. control run out of the NSA Bluffdale, Utah Base, using the new world’s largest Quantum computer, Vesuvius. Obviously by now most readers have figured out that the NSA is actually run by the same soulless, unimaginably evil Plutocratic Oligarchs from the thirteen Bloodline families who are deploying this Alien ET back engineered/derived psychotronic technology to advance and manage the implementation of their age-old inter-generational Globalist NWO Agenda of pure anti-human evil.

Cell Phones and Smart phones: It is now apparent that many of these have real time A.I. interaction-oriented quantum based surveillance powers. Some insiders have alleged that the particular wave forms and frequencies have been designed to entrain attitudes, thought patterns and even beliefs. The jury is still out on this claim, but based on what I have seen so far it wouldn’t surprise me.

Plus there is now a big concern by medical researchers in numerous nations that holding these phones close and making contact with one’s head, like ordinary cell phones and using them too much, can perhaps cause various types of brain cancer. OJ’s attorney Johnny Cochran bragged how he got rid of one of his secretaries after he decided to do all his business by cell phone. He was on it many hours a day, held it close to his head and died of brain cancer soon after the OJ trial ended. Mere coincidence or damage caused by too much, too intense EMF?

There are several ways to mitigate this excessive EMF from Smartphones, just like with ordinary cell phones. Talking with the phone at least 4-6 inches from ones head, use of certain styles of remote earphones, air powered the best, or the use of the speaker phone, ,or use of special fabric pockets which block radiation to the head while talking but still allow the phone to work.

Note: In European health studies by MDs, 3-6% of the populace has been shown to have altered EKGs and EEGs. In at least one Scandinavian nation, EMF sensitivity is a recognized medical disability and a sanctuary city has been set up with highly reduced EMF emissions for those so designated to live in.

Conclusion:

Ultra high tech psychotronics, remote mental induction and quantum-based surveillance are the new weapons of war being waged covertly against mankind by the International Satanic Pedophile Network (Ruling Cabal) through the Deep Black unacknowledged, special access Intel cell deeply buried within certain Defense Contractors.

Most of those working on these projects are so compartmented by “Need to Know” that few understand how these devastating weapons of war are being deployed to mind-kontrol and sicken many Americans. Those that do, who sit at the top of the pyramid or run these special access programs, are criminal sociopaths that lost their souls long ago, and most have been initiated into the Satanic Pedophile Network (Ruling Cabal) that runs most of the world.

Now for the difficult conclusion to all this. All MK-Ultra sleeper violence in America (including the real mass-shootings in gun-free zones), and all Radical Islamic violence (ISIS type mercenary forces) are created, paid for, trained, supplied and energized and activated by orders and authorization of the Ruling Cabal. Many so-called radical Islamic mercenaries are not really followers of Islam at all, but have been raised in special camps for abandoned children, mind-kontrolled through drugs, trauma-conditioning and psychotronics at an early age. They, as well as other paid mercenaries, are mind-kontrolled and inducted with psychotic belief patterns that make them easy for the Cabal to remotely activate. They can thus be transformed into savage torturers, heartless rapists and murderers of innocent men, women and children — all done to deliver blood sacrifices to Satan on behalf of the Ruling Cabal to provide them more power as promised by Satan (their words not mine).

Sadly, it’s a fact that many current social movements are by-products of Bernays-type, Madison Avenue social modeling, cultural Mind-kontrol, as well as ultra high tech remote inductive technologies that entrain the human brain and generate synthetic belief patterns and attitudes which cause individuals to acts in ways contrary to their own long term best interests. At little as five years ago, to even discuss these subjects publicly usually resulted in termination as an immediate sanction. Thanks to the Internet and hundreds of honest Intel and LE individuals who refused to keep quiet about these inhuman crimes, the public can now have access to this information, if they so desire. And more and more folks want to know why they are having trouble sleeping, are tired too much, have difficulty concentrating and feel off kilter.

The Cabal’s Plan is part of the Globalist NWO Agenda of Evil to keep experimenting and fine tuning these technologies separately to spy on Americans while mind-controlling them at the same time. Without these devices such as smart phones and Wi-Fi providing desirable features of convenience, few would use them, and the Cabal would not be able to fine tune these technologies.

Once the fine tuning is complete, the Cabal has planned to combine them under control of a massive Quantum

computer using A.I. automatic controls and operating through inter-dimensional wave forms. At this point, they believe they will be able to make whole populations completely mind-kontrolled and cloned/hived to the mother A.I. computer; or make sick or even murder whole human populations at will. Then they plan to eliminate 90% of all humans and replace them with their own synthetic race of hybrids, a combination of clay and iron (biology and manufactured electrical components).

Looks like the Cabal has been having some recent bumps in the road with the unexpected side effects of the Internet which has turned out to be the New Gutenberg Press and is now undermining the New Roman Empire run out of the Vatican, which was hijacked by the Black Pope and the Old Black Nobility long ago, the folks that really run the Ruling Cabal. When the Gutenberg Press appeared, it undermined the Vatican by making the Bible available to all — something the Vatican desperately wanted to prevent.

Right now populism has emerged inside America and much of the western world and is growing in power by the day. If not stopped this will be the death of the Cabal’s Globalist NWO efforts.

Never forget — all these various types of Mind-kontrol through these Satanic Black Arts and back-engineered Alien ET technologies do not work well on folks with strong character, integrity and love in their hearts for their fellow man, who have decided to live by the golden rule to treat others the way they want to be treated. It is this immutable human spirit, energized by love towards others, that poses the greatest risk to the Ruling cabal, and cannot ever be snuffed out. I am pretty certain the Cabal will eventually be defanged and stopped and will lose control over these weapons before they can combine them and succeed in their Globalist NWO Agenda of Evil.

Disclaimer: None of this is to be taken as health care recommendations. This article is a mere presentation of some basic information to those who are interested. If you are having problems you think are based on electro-sensitivity to EMF or excessive EMF, you can seek consultation with a qualified expert (there are some but you will have to carefully search them out). Before you come to any conclusions about all these issues, spend some time researching these subjects on the Internet. The references provided are mere starting points. Those who live in European nations will probably find it much easier to get access to scientifically based data on EMF sensitivity and EMF levels one should limit exposure to.

Preston James is a Social Psychologist with Doctorate from Major Midwest Big Ten University. Retired after serving the community for over 36 years during which time there were numerous contacts with those associated with Intel and Law Enforcement.

Source: Veterans Today

