By Kerry Cassidy

I interview Simon Parkes in person in the UK during the holidays. We go in depth on numerous topics.

We talk about pedophilia, ascension, reptilians, nordics, Project Avalon Forum, Trump, Putin, Mantis beings and the future.

Part 1

Part 2

Source: Project Camelot

