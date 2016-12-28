Simon Parkes: Intel Update

19 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Updates from Simon Parkes

Off Planet Civilisations

Saturday 24th December 2016

Look for one arm of officialdom disclosing the existence of off planet civilisations in early to mid 2017.

Rudolph Giuliani

Thursday 21st December 2016

As the leadership of the CIA did not back trump they are now doing all they can to get back in his good books. http://archive.is/IDBh5#selection-1131.0-1131.15 Saturday 24th December 2016

Much speculation regarding Rudolph Giuliani’s twitter account, all that I have seen has been accurate – is it his account? Absolutely not, is it being done with his blessing? Absolutely it is!

Children’s charities

Saturday 24th December 2016

Two weeks ago an assassination attempt was made on some members of the Rothschild’s, this is the reason for the English Queen stepping down as Patron from so many children’s charities, and why the current Pope is considering resigning office Saturday 24th December 2016

The Queen resigns from leading 30 children’s charities.

