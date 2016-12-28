Simon Parkes: Intel Update

Updates from Simon Parkes
Off Planet Civilisations
Saturday 24th December 2016
Look for one arm of officialdom disclosing the existence of off planet civilisations in early to mid 2017.
Rudolph Giuliani
Thursday 21st December 2016
As the leadership of the CIA did not back trump they are now doing all they can to get back in his good books.
http://archive.is/IDBh5#selection-1131.0-1131.15
Saturday 24th December 2016
Much speculation regarding Rudolph Giuliani’s twitter account, all that I have seen has been accurate – is it his account? Absolutely not, is it being done with his blessing? Absolutely it is!
Children’s charities
Saturday 24th December 2016
Two weeks ago an assassination attempt was made on some members of the Rothschild’s, this is the reason for the English Queen stepping down as Patron from so many children’s charities, and why the current Pope is considering resigning office
Saturday 24th December 2016
The Queen resigns from leading 30 children’s charities.
Source: Simon Parkes
Via: Ascension with Earth
