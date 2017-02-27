The Event Chronicle
Simon Parkes
Simon Parkes Intel Updates: Nuclear Submarine Explosion & Arrest of Satanic Paedophile Ring

By Simon Parkes

Radiation Over Parts of US & Europe

February 27, 2017

The reports of radiation over parts of the US and Europe are genuine and are the results of an explosion in a nuclear submarine.

The material is similar to radioactive iodine – short term exposure isn’t harmful however long term exposure is.

Editor Note — For context see:

Mysterious radiation spreading across Europe after authorities keep it secret

A radiation ‘sniffer plane’ is reportedly searching for the source of a cloud of nuclear isotopes floating across Europe

Radioactive cloud could be heading our way (New Jersey, US)

Recent Tweet From President Trump

February 27, 2017

The recent tweet from US President in regard to Sweden was a guarded acknowledgement of the arrest of a satanic paedophile ring in that country.

NASA Enters Phase 1 Of Authorised Disclosure

February 23, 2017

When I did my latest Kerry Cassidy interview I said that disclosure was on the cards. Today NASA has entered phase 1 of their authorised disclosure plans – a big article on habitable planets

www.nasa.gov/press-release

Related: NASA Reveals Largest Batch of Habitable Planets to Date Around a Single Star

