By Simon Parkes

Radiation Over Parts of US & Europe

February 27, 2017

The reports of radiation over parts of the US and Europe are genuine and are the results of an explosion in a nuclear submarine.

The material is similar to radioactive iodine – short term exposure isn’t harmful however long term exposure is.

Recent Tweet From President Trump

February 27, 2017

The recent tweet from US President in regard to Sweden was a guarded acknowledgement of the arrest of a satanic paedophile ring in that country.

My statement as to what's happening in Sweden was in reference to a story that was broadcast on @FoxNews concerning immigrants & Sweden. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2017

NASA Enters Phase 1 Of Authorised Disclosure

February 23, 2017

When I did my latest Kerry Cassidy interview I said that disclosure was on the cards. Today NASA has entered phase 1 of their authorised disclosure plans – a big article on habitable planets

www.nasa.gov/press-release

This article (Simon Parkes Intel Updates: Nuclear Submarine Explosion & Arrest of Satanic Paedophile Ring) was originally published by Simon Parkes and syndicated by The Event Chronicle. Found via Ascension with Earth.