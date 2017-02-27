Simon Parkes Intel Updates: Nuclear Submarine Explosion & Arrest of Satanic Paedophile Ring

By Simon Parkes
Radiation Over Parts of US & Europe
February 27, 2017
The reports of radiation over parts of the US and Europe are genuine and are the results of an explosion in a nuclear submarine.
The material is similar to radioactive iodine – short term exposure isn’t harmful however long term exposure is.
Editor Note — For context see:
Mysterious radiation spreading across Europe after authorities keep it secret
A radiation ‘sniffer plane’ is reportedly searching for the source of a cloud of nuclear isotopes floating across Europe
Recent Tweet From President Trump
February 27, 2017
The recent tweet from US President in regard to Sweden was a guarded acknowledgement of the arrest of a satanic paedophile ring in that country.
My statement as to what's happening in Sweden was in reference to a story that was broadcast on @FoxNews concerning immigrants & Sweden.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2017
NASA Enters Phase 1 Of Authorised Disclosure
February 23, 2017
When I did my latest Kerry Cassidy interview I said that disclosure was on the cards. Today NASA has entered phase 1 of their authorised disclosure plans – a big article on habitable planets
Related: NASA Reveals Largest Batch of Habitable Planets to Date Around a Single Star
