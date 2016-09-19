Tom Heneghan: Prepare for the Unexpected!

7 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Tom Heneghan, International Intelligence Expert

UNITED States of America — It can now be reported that the patriotic U.S. Military Flag Officers are ready to declare a ‘National Emergency’ in order to prevent the Bush-Clinton-Obama-CIA-NSA NAZI Paperclip occupation U.S. government from staging a massive FALSE FLAG PSY OP aka a massive attack on the American People, which will lead to a final declaration of MARTIAL LAW, which will cancel the U.S. presidential election and allow the TREASONOUS NAZI Paperclip administered Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to begin a round up and imprisonment of U.S. citizens.

The patriotic U.S. Military Flag Officers are now working directly with the Russian Federation and now have ‘smoking gun’ evidence linking the U.S. CIA to the funding and arming of ISIS terrorists aka CIA, Israeli Mossad and British Intelligence manufactured and scripted “crisis actors”.

U.S. Treasury officials are now in possession of financial evidence tying Nazi German Deutsche Bank, HSBC of Englewood, Colorado, along with Bank of America and Wells Fargo, to secret ISIS accounts involving the sale of black market oil.

Note: All of the aforementioned banks have been given NAZI Paperclip NSA technology to illegally spy on their own customers accounts.

Retired U.S. General Michael Flynn now has evidence tying the office of current New York Mayor de Blassio and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg to covering up ISIS and Israeli Mossad activity in New York and New Jersey, including ignoring while at the same time promoting internet postings by the Islamic State on September 12th and on September 13th in which the Islamic State gave instructions on how to manufacture and purchase IEDs and explosive devices from shell corporations tied to the current Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

9/11 co-conspirator, former New York Mayor homosexual Michael Bloomberg, recently visited the White House and has been in direct daily communication with former year 2000 illegal White House occupant, election-stealer, nation-wrecker, cocaine snorting, U.S. Treasury embezzler, AWOL, war criminal, homosexual in-the-closet, junior George W. BushFRAUD and Bush’s business partner, lesbian, Nazi neocon, current Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Rodham Clinton concerning, the need for a MARTIAL LAW dictate on U.S. soil.

P.S. EXPECT THE UNEXPECTED AS WE FACE A MAJOR CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS ON AMERICAN SOIL!

The Russian Federation is now ready, on behalf of the patriotic U.S. Military Flag Officers, to also present to the entire world the Tesla technology year 2000 presidential election electronic audit that proves categorically that Albert Gore Jr. of Carthage, Tennessee is the DULY ELECTED, natural born, non-inaugurated REAL President of the United States of America and won the U.S. popular vote by not a half a million but by over FOUR (4) million and earned over 330 Electoral College votes.

Note: Tulsi Gabbard, Democrat of Hawaii, and Debbie Wasserman Schulz, Democrat of Florida, and none other than Republican Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, Republican of Wisconsin, all have copies of the Russian Federation year 2000 presidential election audit.

What this means, folks, is that for the last 15 years the entire U.S. government is totally illegitimate.

In closing, EXPECT THE UNEXPECTED:

PSY OPS

BLACK OPS

ATTEMPTS AT MARTIAL LAW



A PATRIOTIC U.S. MILITARY COUNTER-COUP

ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE!

Source: Tom Heneghan