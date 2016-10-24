13 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Election Confusion & Hyperinflation

By Cliff High

About the Webbots

It works based on the idea that all humans consciously or unconsciously have psychic abilities. Therefore those pre-cognition abilities (recognized or not) “spill” over to the language they use every day. Then the modelspace assigns a particular value to the underlining emotions expressed by those words. The sums of those values and subtle changes in the language used are used to detect the approach or withdrawing of a particular “object” from the temporal landscape. It’s not useful to forecast events with a lot of emotional charge attached to them (sport events, politics,ect.). The coming election is an exception because the discussion is spilling over to the global population and therefore it shows up everywhere in language, with and without large emotional values.

It doesn’t forecast actual events, it forecasts the language that will be used to describe future events

The events in itself may or may not occur. In fact the psychic leaks modeled by the webbots may be tampered by expectations, fears or other personal bias that may project themselves on the data and won’t actually manifest

Sometimes it can spot events in the making (being planned) that may or may not come into fruition.

Works with the lunar calendar, not with the gregorian calendar.

It gives temporal markers, not dates, to define a time frame for a specific event. A temporal marker it’s an event that precedes another event in a kind of domino effect (when one event happens it’s the marker that will tell that the next event is close).

3 time frames for the forecasts are provided according to the type of “leaks” harvested. They are ordered by their accuracy regarding the description provided (from more accurate to less): Long-term data (8 months to 3 years) Short-term data (3 weeks to 8 months) Immediacy data (3 days to 3 weeks)

By “witnessing” future events before they occur you are actively changing them. Quantum observance manifests in peculiar ways. This stresses the importance of how we should assimilate intel. Usually in a heavily programmed mind fears surface and they very much shape the perspective. That bias will distort the interpretation and produce a specific resonance that will change the outcome itself. So be aware when receiving any kind of intel through you “reality” lens, because the way you do it changes the end result it self.

With this said here are the highlights from this latest “intel” forecast from November 2016 to March 2017:

The election period is best described as extremely confusing. Apparently, Trump wins by a landslide but the [shadow government]prefers Hillary at any cost and will somehow hijack the election to put Hillary in the office. It’s not clear as to how (the results apparently are very favorable to Trump). This shatters any illusion of democracy among the sheeple. However more confusion emerges because Hillary [is missing]and is nowhere to be found (??)

Hyperinflation replaces deflation in western economies starting in US, coincidental with the Election period

Debt “explosion” (exploding not in the sense of rising but in the sense of destruction) because of extreme hyperinflation that’s debases the dollar and then the euro. This is caused by the repatriation of dollars [that process is ongoing now]. Apparently the hyperinflation is not caused by any sort of “reset” in currencies so it may not be related to our “Event”. The interpretation is more along the lines of the Federal Reserve covering up the repatriation of dollars buying more and more of those treasuries and printing more fake digi-dollars in the process. The loss of confidence in the political status quo in the US becomes the norm because of the political [confusion]as for the ability of the US to pay their debts back. In turn, this leads to dollar repudiation in the East and causes essential items prices to skyrocket. Real state and car prices go the other way and plunge adding to the confusion.

Markets crash and the FED starts blatantly buying equities causing a huge rise in the price of equities in the November-March. Protests follow through and increase until March when it all blows up again.

Bitcoin rises, falls and rises again. Mostly related with becoming widely adopted in China.

Other forecasts for the time period considered between November and March, not mentioned in this video include:

Divergence between gold prices in Shanghai Gold Exchange and western PM markets becomes noticed in early November

HUGE alien cruiser (UFO) fly-by somewhere between November and March. Intentions and shape are not described. It only flies by. Seen by billions of people. Undisputable proof of life outside our planet.

The point to retain here may be that although the financial “reset” may not yet in the immediate horizon (or maybe it is, who knows?) the point is that if in fact there’s a repudiation of dollar with simultaneous political instability and loss of credibility by the US, there’s the strong possibility that the western world is faced with destructive hyperinflation before the official financial reset.

This could be a double edge sword. On one hand the sudden drop in the purchasing power in the western world may cause a severe and sudden pain. From the perspective of the mission of liberating the planet this may well be “interesting” because, if the things that are being picked up by the web bots or remote viewers are not the description of the “Event” we’re all familiar with, it’s certainly an indication of a large contextual change from now on that we can use to our advantage. At least it will trigger “awakenings” and those will certainly speed up the compression breakthrough. We should also keep in mind that the more awakenings happen more confusion will emerge, and that we can use to our advantage.

Source: Half Past Human

Via: Prepare for Change

