White Hats Auxiliary: Fact Check #136

He’s Hired!

Well, I can’t believe it! It was a close race, but the businessman from New York has won the election, and sent cabal darling, Hillary Clinton, into retirement.

Caesar has won the modern day battle of Pharsalus, and has sent the Pompeians in the Republican party scrambling down the Appian Way in search of adequate supplies of Depends . His next step is to gain political friends and victories, and avoid “Brutus and Cassius”, who are sure to be prattling of treachery.

We will have to wait and see what this means for the events germane to our blog, but I would have to think that President Elect Trump would warm to “settling all family business” and would not hesitate to see long delayed financial settlements processed.

We cannot make any promises on this, so please stay tuned for more information as we are allowed to have it released to us.

Thank you for your support of the White Hats.

WHA

P.S. Gold is currently up $45 as other markets tank. Once again, I personally recommend to ignore all BONEHEADS who claim that gold is not a good way to insure against currency and market shocks.

Source: White Hats Auxiliary

