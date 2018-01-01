White Hats Auxiliary: Fact Check #142 

33 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Greetings and Happy New Year!

For several days I have tried to start this update, and have had a serious case of writer’s block. What could I possibly say that is not well known already by the vast majority of you?

As for the current scene, I won’t attempt to replay it all here. You know the present situation and are a pretty well informed group. So, let’s continue to await new information when it is possible to be released. We are on the cusp along several fronts, and well advanced from this time a year ago, or so it would seem.

The objective of this effort was to help you stay properly and accurately informed on relevant matters. That is being achieved, and the need for a safe harbor from misguided, opportunistic parvenus and their click-bait guru shtick was certainly real, and has been well received by the vast majority of our readership. We have discovered the real world underpinnings of these anticipated events, and the serious consequences ahead if good men didn’t step up to right many wrongs. Let’s remember these efforts, and that real people, with lives and families, like all of you, are on the front lines. They do this to assist the survival of mankind, and not solely to make it possible for speculators to gorge and then go home without paying the bill.

The wish for many to exit their exotic paper holdings is certainly understood. Many were sold the dream years ago. That dream was propped up by some of the least qualified to understand what was truly behind it all. This is proven out by the tons of incorrect forecasts and claims of “tomorrow we should be at the bank”. Throngs are still gathering in numbers around these same Svengalic leaders as if they produced gold from their nostrils, and bread from their loins.

The opposite is the case. The promoters have made all the profits so far by deftly maneuvering their audiences into disgorging funds from their meager paychecks for little value in return. For them, it’s been a continual “RV” (Revenue Vehicle) with a warm, pliable “targeted” audience at their disposal. Without such a pre-warmed audience, non of these persons could promote anything else of value, and would starve otherwise.

NESARA, millions in payouts to all, universal debt forgiveness, and other assorted fairy tales continue to be promoted, and believed by too many, leaving them starstruck, mesmerized and idle. But, their numbers are dropping now as the cerebrally prolapsed retailers of these scenarios die off from actuarial realities – their promises of amazing prosperity, unfulfilled when the death angel came. Entire lives were spent waiting, with little or no verifiable evidence that any of it was real. How tragic it is for one to have spent their life’s energies in such a state of delusion.

It has not escaped attention that the inexorable progress in the crypto-currency markets has attracted many of our readers, some of whom have participated and have done very well by all reports. How amazingly ironic that an RV of another type has come our way since 2009 when Bitcoin first hit the scene. Events in this industry are escalating at a furious pace, and at c600B in market cap and growing, is unlikely to abate any time soon. People may start to unload their non performing currencies to seek fortunes in the digital realm. This is understandable, especially with the reports of lackluster interest in setting up a public RV exchange mechanism for smooth and uniform exits of long held paper. Yet we are not told that a public window is entirely out of the question.

While we are not a crypto-currency blog, and do not engage specifically in consulting as a core mission, you are all free to discuss and share experiences that will help you navigate these types of speculative endeavors. There is no dishonor in partaking in these markets while you await the fate of your paper holdings, if you choose.

I anticipate that once things do settle out among the big battalions, we may be presented with a new direction and mandate. I won’t even try to imagine the exact mechanics of that right now. For those of you who will hold your paper until something breaks, please continue to be ready to move fast.

I would like to once again extend sincere thanks to the White Hats and staff – hard working, tough, unflinching and loyal. They have made themselves available to assist at all times, and quite generously so.

We also thank our friends at One World of Nations for allowing us to reproduce their key updates here. Their work to make available responsibly managed resources to humanity is needed now more than ever.

And, thank you all our readers. We do no advertising, no promoting, no marketing of any kind, and yet our readership has grown each year. All of you get the credit for that. We sell no seminar tickets or ask that you pay for our food or buy baby formula, and you have my assurances that WHA will remain free of such buffoonish opportunistic vulgarities.

Lastly, I am happy to inform you all that I have resolved the issues that were going to cause the blog to sunset in March. You will be informed in advance of any new sunset date. For now, we are good for 2018.

We wish you the best in all things – in life, in love, in health, and in prosperity for 2018.

And Caesar wept for there were no more worlds to conquer.

WHA

