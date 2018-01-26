13 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Video interview goes live at 4PM (PST) January 26, 2017

Kerry Cassidy talks with PALADIN about the White Hats Report research into sources that fund the deep state/ secret government. This show will also cover updates on where the research is leading.

For more info go to: whitehatsreport.com/

