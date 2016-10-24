White Hats Report #56

4 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



There was much discussion, debate and frustration over our decision not to release report #48. We published an article regarding that situation and the following link can be reviewed if the readers are not familiar with it.

http://tdarkcabal.blogspot.com/2014/04/april-28-2014-about-48.html

Report #48 was all about the Shadow Government, its origins, its members, their co-conspirators, their financial transactions and 100’s of documents which illustrate their skullduggery and hijacking of the American government. The sordid tale includes two Saudi Kings, Lucky Luciano, the Russians, Five Star Trust and some very familiar names, both historically and currently. We spoke with Marlon McCall, the former General Counsel for Pureheart Investments, Ltd who told us that he had written a letter to Obama, asking to be allowed to testify before Congress only to have Hillary Clinton as Secretary of State pull his passport, preventing him from traveling back to the US to tell his story.

So you can imagine our surprise upon hearing the term “Shadow Government” was included in documents released by the FBI regarding the HRC investigation. The quote below can be found on page 56 of the 4 of 4 batch of documents at the FBI site:

https://vault.fbi.gov/hillary-r.-clinton/hillary-r.-clinton-part-04-of-04/view

It should be noted that any reference to members of the Shadow Government would not be accurate unless at least one Skull and Bonesman (John Kerry) is mentioned. The above reference was innocuous enough but to us it did get our attention. Further, it is not surprising that HRC is linked to the Shadow Government by an FBI agent.

The Ministry of Propaganda (AKA the mainstream media) has, predictably, failed to mention this part of the FBI’s data dump, concentrating instead on the “quid pro quo” passage we mentioned in our last report.

For an example of the Shadow Government’s total control, see our comprehensive report released over 4 years ago regarding the $15T SWIFTS sent via the banking system to Pureheart Investments, LTD. (Operated and controlled by one of the original members of the Shadow Government’s “Group of Five”) The transfers were initiated by the NY Federal Reserve (always the centerpiece of any fraud perpetrated by the Federal Reserve) through the usual suspects of criminal banks , JP Morgan, RBS, HSBC, Citibank and Credit Suisse. This fraud would not be complete without the Department of Homeland Security providing their “blessing” of this fraud by providing proper cover in the form of clearance codes for this transaction.

http://tdarkcabal.blogspot.com/2012/05/may-6-2012-white-hats-report-41.html

Project Veritas

James O’Keefe is at it again, revealing the despicable underbelly of the DNC operatives in their attempts to disrupt the Trump campaign. The M.O.P. (Ministry of Propaganda) has been quick to attack O’Keefe and dismiss the videos as irrelevant without talking about the contents, their SOP. At this point, they are so exposed for the frauds they are it is difficult to see how they financially survive after this election. They have been obedient lapdogs for the cabal and their desperation in attempting to get HRC in the White House will eventually be their downfall. Reality is, they’ve outlived their usefulness, both to us and the cabal as their contributions to the Clinton campaign permanently disqualify them from being considered journalists and their output thereby exposed for what it is, propaganda.

One of the many topics mentioned by Trump in recent days has been the rigging of elections, a subject that PollMole’s CEO, Dr. Richard Davis, has talked about extensively during his many interviews. It’s amusing to watch the M.O.P. attempt to spin this and do what they always do, lie and deny that it exists. Anyone who is awake is aware of the long, documented history of election fraud in this country, dating all the way back to Lyndon Johnson’s stealing of a US Senate seat in 1948 to the Mob fixing the vote in Chicago for JFK in 1960 to the farce in Florida in 2000 that was ultimately decided by SCOTUS. To hear anyone, including the Liar-in-Chief himself, deny that this is an issue is so disingenuous, it displays the desperation that has set in three weeks before the election. The whole system is set up to be manipulated and it begins with the registration process through to the pre-election “polls” to the election itself. Election night TV is filled with numbers but we never hear about how many dead people voted, how many people voted multiple times and how many illegal immigrants voted.

It’s interesting to watch the M.O.P. spin Trump’s revelations about election fraud by stating his unspoken message to his base is that he’s lost the race and the talking heads conclude this will deter his supporters from coming out to vote for a lost cause. Talk about desperation, the M.O.P. shills are doing everything they can to convince voters from coming out in support of Trump. Or worse, they try to convince us that Trump knows all is lost and he’s already providing an “excuse” why he won’t win the election.

The following two links are to the recent undercover videos released by Project Veritas, documenting the dirty tricks and illegal tactics of the DNC in order to get their cabal candidate elected. Law enforcement should be all over this but don’t hold your breath as we’ve seen the DOJ is in the tank for the Clinton crime family. This is election rigging at its finest.

Final debate

The third and final debate is tonight in Las Vegas and we can only hope that moderator Chris Wallace will provide a level playing field rather than continue the attacks on Trump perpetrated by his media brethren in the first two debates in the form of Lester Holt, Anderson Cooper and Martha Raddatz. The upside of this is the three former moderators have revealed themselves for what they are, cabal shills.

Trump, in recent days has mentioned term limits and draining the swamp in DC. He’s talked about the rigged elections and polls which have been proven to be just that, rigged. PollMole’s latest results show Trump gaining over 90% of the votes with HRC unable to even beat Jill Stein in support.

Dr. Davis’ PollMole should be sent far and wide to ensure the election isn’t stolen.

Source: The White Hats Report

