White Hats Report #60 & #61 : A Storm IS Coming

The following reports were originally published in December 2017. I missed them while I was taking some much needed time off and am including them on the website today in case you missed them too. — Editor

White Hats Report #60

Originally Published December 14, 2017

A Storm IS Coming

It’s been 11 months since we released our last report. This fact should not be considered to reflect our disengagement from the overall battle. On the contrary, we have been very busy behind the scenes in the ongoing fight to expose the cabal and restore our Republic.

Those faint sounds you’ve been hearing………… the change of the long time cabal influenced and controlled regime in Saudi Arabia TO the UK’s dogged determination to exit the EU via Brexit TO the exposure of the corrupt, CIA controlled media (Operation Mockingbird) TO the outing of the cabal infestation of the FBI and DOJ TO the unsealed Federal Court indictments TO the current and ongoing exposure of the sexual predators in DC, the media and Hollywood (the pedophile networks are next to be exposed)……………….. are the foundations of the cabal supported European Satanic bloodlines starting to crack.

President Trump is a wrecking ball, his very existence in the White House has caused panic and consternation throughout the ranks of the cabal and their Masters, even prompting the ZioRat family themselves, the Rothschilds, to publicly come out in criticism of Trump. The significance of Jacob going public talking about Trump “threatening to destroy the New World Order”, Lynn Forester de Rothschild’s constant whining on Twitter about Trump and David “Plastiki” Rothschild tweeting about US gun laws, is proof the bloodlines are concerned about their loosening grasp of world power. For them to even come out in public and speak is sign of their desperation.

February 16, 2012

This is the historic day when Lord James addressed the House of Lords in the UK and exposed the $15T fraud perpetrated by the Federal Reserve with the assistance of Homeland Security to create money out of thin air and transfer it to the account of Pureheheart Investments, LTD in Europe. At the time, the $15T represented roughly 150% of the total US debt. To the cabal this was just another criminal scheme, never letting a big number stop them from continuing to perpetrate fraud on the US taxpayers.

The UK government did nothing and the US government was even more silent on the issue. Obama, the Kenyan born Slacker-in-Chief was complicit in this fraud as was Congress and SCOTUS. Well, as the saying goes:

“The chickens WILL come home to ROOST”

As always, there is more to the story, much more. It involves the usual suspects: the New York Federal Reserve Board and the US Treasury complicit in a fraud of epic proportions.

In reality, the fraud began 6 years earlier when a Federal Reserve trading program contract was consummated with a private individual from Indonesia.

The Coming Storm

If you look to the horizon, you can see the storm clouds forming. The distant rumble of thunder can be heard and soon, the heavens will open and the rain will fall in sheets. The cleansing is about to begin. But make no mistake, it WILL be a storm of epic proportions, generated NOT by HAARP or the cabal controlled weather machines but by the Patriots and white hats in the US and all across the world.

In the lead up to White Hats Report #36, in reports #34 and #35, we put our readers on notice of the upcoming exposure of the $15T fraud.

Consider this your notice.

A storm is coming and we need all your help to get this out there in social media: Twitter, Facebook and whatever group and social circle you are a part of. EVERYONE needs to know.

Timing is EVERYTHING.

“To secure ourselves against defeat lies in our own hands, but the opportunity of defeating the enemy is provided by the enemy himself.”

-From the “Tactical Dispositions” chapter of The Art of War by Sun Tzu

White Hats Report #61

Originally Published December 22, 2017

TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS

Twas the night before Christmas and all through the land,

The swamp creatures were worried, cause a line has been drawn in the sand.

The indictments were sealed and sent to the courts,

Plans being made to cut off escape and cancel passports.

The people were all nestled all snug in their beds,

While visions of freedom danced in their heads.

Trump in the White House and Kelly guarding the gate,

History in the making with WAR declared on the deep state.

When out on the lawn at Langley there arose such a clatter,

The media tried to ignore it but Patriots know what’s the matter.

The shadow government being invaded by the Marines,

Bound and determined to restore the Republic by any means.

Documents and computers and hard drives, too,

Evidence and proof of treason collected and the JFK coup.

Time is counting down on these long time traitors,

Draining the swamp of these dangerous gators.

While the media and their lapdogs try to cover it up,

We’re finding out the “Russian collusion” was just a setup.

Not surprising given the Clinton crime family’s treason,

The depth and breadth of the deception is beyond reason.

As Santa checks his naughty and nice list for the holiday season,

The overriding theme of the naughty list is high treason.

At the top of the list, it’s replete with ex-Presidents,

Soon, they will be calling prison their new residence.

Followed closely by the cabal infested DOJ and FBI,

No longer will the country and Trump turn a blind eye.

Their dastardly deeds are being exposed,

The will of the people will soon be imposed.

The witch hunt continues, looking for Russian collusion,

The people know by now, it’s all an illusion.

The only collusion that’s being exposed is by the deep state,

Ironically, the people have woken up and will no longer take the bait.

The cabal controlled media bears much of the blame,

They’ve become so desperate, they’re all without shame.

Continuing to push their insane fake news narrative,

Charging them as conspirators has become imperative.

Further west can be found more names on the list,

Realizing predators and pedophiles are in our midst.

Yes, Hollywood is the target of much attention,

Their undoing is by their own invention.

As Santa closed the book, a tear rolled down his cheek,

He knew this is a time not for the timid or weak.

The US should be the strongest on the block,

But under Bush, Clinton and Soetoro has become a laughingstock.

He wiped the tear and looked up to speak,

He knew his words must be strong and not weak.

Now was the time to invoke his reach,

He gathered himself and began his speech.

“We must protect our children throughout the land,

If we fail them that, then we’ve had a hand.

In the despicable destruction of our own nation,

For its time we find our higher vibration.

And gather together in person and online,

To rid this scourge and begin to shine.

The light on the traitors and pedophiles, too,

The responsibility to take back our Republic is all on you.”

He paused for a moment and gave it some thought,

And recalled with a growl what the predators have wrought.

A nation deceived and a world denied,

It’s time to stand tall for those who have died.

“Gather your children and friends all around,

In your states, cities and all over town.

Unite together and always stand strong,

The abuse and destruction has gone on for too long.

Save your children and your souls before it’s too late,

There’s still a chance this world can be great.”

With that he rose and climbed into his sleigh,

He hoped the citizens would soon find a way.

To rid themselves of the pestilence, fraud and pain,

And in so doing they would have much to gain.

He had packages to deliver and good will to spread,

As he prompted the reindeer and up went the sled.

He smiled and gave all a big wave as he rose out of sight,

“A Merry Christmas to ALL and to all a good night.”

***********************************************

We at the White Hats Report and affiliates would like to wish everyone

a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!

