White Hats Report #62: 2018 – The Year the American Dream is Restored?

By The White Hats

First of all, we’d like to wish everyone a Happy New Year as 2018 will definitely be a year to remember and history will mark it as a turning point for the US if not the world. What’s coming in the next 12 months will be unsettling for some, long past due for others but will be remembered as a cleansing of the planet.

But before we go forward, it’s important we revisit and review the past so the information is fresh in our minds as in everything, it is connected. Nothing is created out of a vacuum so we will attempt, in the coming weeks, to provide the trail so that everyone can connect the dots on the sophisticated scam that has been perpetrated on the world for the past decades.

As has been and always will be our emphasis, the coming storm from the White Hats and affiliates will concentrate on the world financial sector. We’ve made it our objective to expose the criminal fraud perpetrated on the people of the world by the banksters. That onslaught will not abate but will increase in both intensity and documentation in the coming weeks.

But first….a trip to the past.

February 12, 2012

This is the day Lord David James of Blackheath stole 10 minutes of time in the House of Lords, directed and supported by the London section of the White Hats. The information imparted during that short speech revealed the criminal fraud perpetrated by the Federal Reserve and all their co-conspirators: the banks, Homeland Security and of course, the deep state’s own shadow government organization, Pureheart Investments, LTD. He exposed the bank trading programs and their overnight profit percentages and exposed the Federal Reserve as nothing but a criminal enterprise, in existence for the sole purpose of pillaging the assets of the world and stealing money from every living soul inhabiting this planet.

The fraud disclosed in London that day included the creation of $15T out of thin air, backed by gold that didn’t exist and they didn’t own, sent to the shadow government’s prime criminal business creation, enabled by Homeland Security’s bank clearance code and ignored by law enforcement, politicians and the public on both sides of the Atlantic. But to the cabal, just another day of thievery and deceit, a normal occurrence for an industry with no accountability, no oversight and no consequences.

It’s past time this…..like everything else the Deep State has created to control the world….comes to an end.

The fraudulent transfer of $15T from the NY Federal Reserve to the account of Pureheart at the time was 150% of the total debt of the US. To the cabal entrenched banksters, it was a drop in the bucket compared to the theft they perform on a massive scale. Billions, trillions, quadrillions and more are just the norm for these bloodsuckers of humanity. The secret space program, black projects and blackmailing, compromising and/or murdering anyone who gets in their way, the money trail has to be followed to unravel this centuries old financial scam. The people need to be freed once and for all.

Weather

The winds of change are on the horizon, the storm building in several areas will soon be upon us. We will be creating our own Category 5 force by engaging our readers and followers to assist with the effort. The banking/financial sector of life is purposely created with complication so the masses stay in a constant state of confusion. Cash is actually debt, debt is actually paper, paper is actually worthless and this pretty much sums up the Federal Reserve…worthless. Outdated in their redundancy, criminal in their operation and destructive in their unending quest for total control of the masses.

Its time they were exposed, taken on and taken out. We will endeavor to provide a look behind the curtain to the ones pulling the levers of world domination.

Mueller

We remain undecided on the current Robert Mueller investigation. We know his past which includes being sworn in as FBI Director exactly one week prior to the 911 charade. We know he protected Romney when he cut off Florida FBI agents from investigating the fraud perpetrated on Edward Falcone. We know he refused to extradite Michael Herzog after being arrested by German authorities with incriminating evidence of trading program contracts involving Bush 41. We know he has been running cover for the Bush crime family during his entire time as FBI Director.

Are we to believe he’s now changed teams and working against his puppet masters who he’s so loyally and submissively served his whole career?

Time will tell but we remain skeptical.

Late Update

Chatter is circulating within our realm that certain west coast law enforcement agencies are preparing to serve massive arrest warrants this week. There is no other information regarding Federal vs. State warrants, how many are to be served, what the charge or charges are and if they are all related. We provide this information so as to not mislead as some sites and voices have been preaching imminent arrests for months if not years. Unfortunately, the source of the information is so raw that no other details are available because the source simply does not know. It’s possible it could be confined to a local matter and not related to the reported 10,000 sealed indictments all across the country.

Or….it could be related.

If that’s the case, the release of the long awaited Inspector General’s report could very well be the trigger point for unsealing the indictments and starting the arrests. It is reasonable to assert that if Mr. Horowitz does his job, the IG report will be a very scathing rebuke of the abuses occurring within the FBI and DOJ. If Mr. Horowitz rises to the occasion, he will expose the criminality that has been running cover for the deep state/shadow government for the last 70 years.

We have reported on various schemes, frauds and deceits perpetrated by the cabal on the people of the US since 2010. We have cited and documented crimes committed by various named individuals both in the government and out, in both Republican and Democrat parties and been specific on other details such as times, places, dates and amounts.

In last year’s election cycle, Wikileaks revealed emails which cast a darker, more sinister shadow, even eclipsing our exposure of the fraud, bribes, theft and attempted murder. We’ve named names and been clear about the depth of involvement of who is part of the cabal: Bush, Clinton, Biden, Obama, Greenspan, Bernanke, Romney, Herzog, Guenette, Ackermann, Cheney, Geithner, Jarrett, Dewhurst, Nevin, Panetta, Paulson, Pelosi, Reid, Rockefeller, Soros, Volker and more.

The one and only one reason they’ve been able to operate their criminal enterprise is because they controlled the FBI and DOJ. The two groups we depend on to arrest the criminals and enforce the law no matter who is breaking it, are compromised. The last few months of disclosures regarding Comey, McCabe, Strzok, Page, Weisman, Fusion GPS, Christopher Steele all serve as examples of the corruption.

There will be more.