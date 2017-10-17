“I’m Concerned… It’s Highly Unusual” – Vegas Massacre Security Guard Remains Missing

17 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Following reports of his disappearance late last week, after numerous timeline changes and ‘fact’ clarifications by The Mandalay Bay, The FBI, and Vegas PD; Jesus Campos, the secuirty guard, who may or may not have been shot by Vegas Massacre shooter Stephen Paddock, remains missing and friends and family are concerned.

As we noted previously, the general story of Campos’ disappearance appears to have been confirmed by ABC journalist Stephanie Wash, who tweeted Thursday evening:

“Media scrum tonight as we learn security officer shot in Vegas attack, Jesus Campos’ whereabouts are unknown.” “Jesus Campos was set to do 5 intvs tonight per union president, but they’ve lost contact. ‘We were in a room & we came out & he was gone,’” she also tweeted.

Jesus Campos was set to do 5 intvs tonight per union president, but they’ve lost contact. “We were in a room & we came out & he was gone” — Stephanie Wash (@WashNews) October 13, 2017

Details are now emerging of Campos’ last whereabouts and contacts.

As Fox News reports, David Hickey of the Security, Police, and Fire Professionals of America (SPFPA) told reporters Friday that he got a text the night before saying Jesus Campos was taken to a UMC Quick Care facility, though he did not specify where or whom the text came from.

A spokesperson at the UMC Quick Care, which has eight locations throughout the Las Vegas area, told Fox News on Monday that they had “heard nothing” about Campos visiting them.

Hickey said Campos had requested to go public and wanted to tell his story and move on from the Oct. 1 shooting investigation.

“For the past four days he’s been preparing … we had a meeting with MGM officials, and after that meeting was over, we talked about the interviews, we went to a private area, and when we came out, Mr. Campos was gone,” Hickey told reporters, according to Fox 5 Las Vegas. “Right now I’m just concerned where my member is, and what his condition is. It’s highly unusual,” Hickey said Friday. “I’m hoping everything is OK with him and I’m sure MGM or the union will let (media) know when we hear something,” he said.

Police say he was shot just before the crazed gunman killed 58 at music festival on the Las Vegas Strip – though the sequence of events is still in dispute.

An independent journalist reported on Twitter that Campos’ family is under a gag order, however that remains unconfirmed.

Campos was last photographed in public on Oct. 10, accepting an “SPFPA Hero Award” for bravery in the line of duty, while dining with Hickey and others at a high-end Vegas steakhouse.

