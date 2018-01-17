Parking records reveal Stephen Paddock was listed as staying on the 61st-floor at Mandalay Bay

New information has surfaced showing that Stephen Paddock may have rented a hotel room on the 61st-floor of Mandalay Bay

By Shepard Ambellas

LAS VEGAS (INTELLIHUB) — A leaked photograph of an MGM computer screen displaying the parking summary for the alleged gunman of the Oct. 1 massacre Stephen Paddock between the dates of Sept. 25, and Oct. 2, reveals Paddock parked his vehicle in the garage at 2:23 p.m. on what appears to be the day of the shooting (blurry photo) and was listed as a guest in room 61-104, possibly contradicting the official narrative that only Mandalay Bay room 32-135 and the adjoining room 32-134 were rented by Paddock.

The vehicle, a Chrysler Pacifica, arrived at “14:07” (2:07 p.m.) and was logged “parked” in garage “260” at “14:23” (2:23 p.m.) on Oct. 1, 2017, as indicated by the VPS record.

The record lists the occupant of the vehicle as being a registered guest at the “Delano Hotel” but upon further investigation room 61-104 is operated solely by Mandalay Bay. This was also confirmed by MGM operators at Mandalay Bay, the Delano Hotel, and the Four Season, all of which told Intellihub over the phone that the room was indeed “a Mandalay Bay room.”

The room is located just nine floors above rooms 32-134 and 32-135 which were also rented by Paddock.

Mandalay Bay is a 43 story luxury resort, however the top four floors are labeled 60, 61, 62, and 64, skipping 63, per the building’s layout.

From Wikipedia: “Levels 40-42 (numbered as floors 60–62) are designed as penthouse suites, with a penthouse lounge on level 62 for guests staying in the penthouses. Level 43 (numbered as 64) is the Foundation Room, a restaurant and bar.”

Floors 35-39 are owned and operated by the Four Seasons.

A video showing of the elevator control panel inside the Delano Hotel verifies that the floors actually exist in the Delano as well. However room 61-104 does not exist in the Delano Hotel and is exclusive to the Mandalay Bay only, according to what three different MGM staffers told Intellihub over the phone early Wednesday morning.

It is unknown why the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are keeping this information secret from the public.

