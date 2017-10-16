REVEALED: Vegas Security Guard Jesus Campos Checked Into Clinic Minutes Before Interviews

21 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Mandalay Bay security guard, Jesus Campos, was supposed to appear on Sean Hannity’s show at 9pm est Thursday night but canceled on the Fox News host.

By Joshua Caplan

“How come @seanhannity didn’t run the #JesusCampos interview tonight?,” tweeted reporter Laura Loomer.

“He cancelled,” responded Hannity.

On Thursday night investigative journalist Laura Loomer paid a second home visit to Jesus Campos’s home in Las Vegas.

The family of Jesus Campos is under a gag order.

Why? This is a security guard who was reportedly shot by a madman.

Why would his family be silenced.

This entire investigation is a complete mystery.

Investigative journalist Mike Tokes visited the Campos home on Thursday night. He confirmed the family is under a gag order.

Comment from family of Jesus Campos at his home in Las Vegas: "We can't talk about stuff right now" Is the family under @fbi gag order? https://t.co/mb04MqTlA5 — Mike Tokes (@MikeTokes) October 13, 2017

Laura Loomer added:

I just doorstopped #JesusCampos after it was reported he canceled his interview with @seanhannity. I can confirm his family has a gag order. https://t.co/lNMaaaZzWC — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) October 13, 2017

On Saturday, a representative for Campos revealed the hotel security guard checked into a clinic moments before he was set to speak to the media about the Las Vegas Massacre.

Daily Mail UK reports:

The security guard is yet to be interviewed since he was shot by Stephen Paddock on October 1 on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel. On Thursday, Campos was due to appear at a press conference after being given an award for his bravery but he disappeared. His union representative revealed on Saturday that Campos was taken to a clinic shortly afterwards but he did not know which. ‘Right now I’m just concerned where my member is, and what his condition is. It’s highly unusual. ‘I’m hoping everything is OK with him and I’m sure MGM or the union will let (media) know when we hear something,’ David Hickey is the president of the Security, Police, and Fire Professionals of America, told Fox 5 Vegas.

This article (REVEALED: Vegas Security Guard Jesus Campos Checked Into Clinic Minutes Before Interviews) was originally published on The Gateway Pundit and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.

Continues from The Blaze…

Union rep for missing Las Vegas security guard speaks out days after ‘highly unusual’ disappearance

By Chris Enloe

The union representative for Mandalay Bay Resort security guard Jesus Campos, who was injured in the Oct. 1 massacre, is finally speaking out about Campos’ “unusual” behavior — and revealed where he disappeared to.

What happened?

On Thursday night, Campos mysteriously disappeared just prior to a number of scheduled interviews, where he was set to tell his story and what happened to him on the night of the massacre.

Campos was injured when shooter Stephen Paddock opened fire on him through the front doors of his hotel room. Police said Friday that Campos was shot just prior to or during the time that Paddock was firing at concert-goers from his 32nd floor windows.

What did the union representative say?

David Hickey, the president of the Security Police and Fire Professionals Union, is representing Campos and had been preparing with him for four days leading up to Thursday, the day he had a laundry list of interviews scheduled.

Hickey said: “For the past four days he’s been preparing. Thursday we had a meeting with MGM officials, and after that meeting was over we talked about the interviews, we went to a private area, and when we came out, Mr. Campos was gone.”

According to KVVU-TV, Hickey later received a text message informing him that Campos was at a “quick clinic.”

“Right now I’m just concerned where my member is, and what his condition is. It’s highly unusual. I’m hoping everything is OK with him and I’m sure MGM or the union will let [the media]know when we hear something,” Hickey said.

Hickey told the news station that the interviews were Campos’ idea, explaining that Campos wanted to tell his story because he thought it would help him cope with the incident.

This article (Union rep for missing Las Vegas security guard speaks out days after ‘highly unusual’ disappearance) was originally published on The Blaze and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.

Continues from RT News…

Vegas security guard’s disappearance baffles media, massacre timeline changes again

Jesus Campos, the Mandalay Bay security guard shot by gunman Stephen Paddock – who opened fire on thousands of concertgoers in Las Vegas – has reportedly vanished moments before he was scheduled to speak to the press.

Campos was booked for five interviews Thursday night, all of which were mysteriously canceled. As of Friday, his whereabouts are reportedly unknown. ABC News journalist Stephanie Wash, who was present to interview Campos on Thursday night, tweeted that the guard had left before their interview. “We were in a room & we came out & he was gone,” Wash tweeted late on Thursday, quoting David Hickey, president of the International Union, Security, Police and Fire Professionals of America, which represents Campos. Jesus Campos was set to do 5 intvs tonight per union president, but they’ve lost contact. “We were in a room & we came out & he was gone” — Stephanie Wash (@WashNews) October 13, 2017 Wash later tweeted that Campos’ whereabouts were “unknown.” Media scrum tonight as we learn security officer shot in Vegas attack, Jesus Campos’ whereabouts are unknown. pic.twitter.com/Jk09tRlPsX — Stephanie Wash (@WashNews) October 13, 2017 Campos was also scheduled to appear on Fox News, but Sean Hannity confirmed that Campos had “canceled.” He cancelled. https://t.co/fWCb4X8cNQ — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) October 13, 2017 When investigative reporter Laura Loomer went to Campos’ house after it was reported that he canceled his interview with Hannity, she filmed a Periscope of a woman at the door, who told her that she was not allowed to talk. “We can’t talk about stuff right now,” she said. “Sorry, I can’t talk right now.” #JesusCampos is missing? Laura Loomer pays him a SECOND home visit #LasVegasShooting https://t.co/Hue57jqveu — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) October 13, 2017

Loomer was met with armed security officers, who told her to leave the property. “What I want to know is: who is preventing the family from talking? We have confirmation right now that there is a gag order on the family of Jesus Campos. If Jesus Campos is truly a hero, there is no reason he or his family wouldn’t be allowed to talk about what he saw and what he did,” Loomer said, according to Got News. The reporter was also banned from attending a press conference held by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD). .@MikeTokes & I were not allowed inside the @LVMPD @FBI #LasVegasShooting press conference today. We're in the lobby. Officer blocking door. pic.twitter.com/Oq3c4zWD2u — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) October 13, 2017 At the press conference, Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo revised the timeline of events for the October 1 shooting for the second time. VIDEO: Today's media briefing on the #1October mass shooting in Las Vegas. https://t.co/0Uq51G3NZQ #LVMPDnews — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 13, 2017 Initially, police said that Campos arrived at Paddock’s door while the shooting was underway and diverted some of the gunfire away from concertgoers. Campos was dispatched to the 32nd floor after a door alarm alerted the security team to an open door near Paddock’s suite. When he went to investigate, he came under fire and was struck in the leg. He retreated and notified his dispatcher about the shooter. The police changed their timeline last week when Lombardo announced that Campos had arrived six minutes before Paddock began firing into the crowd, leading many to question why police waited so long to respond. On Thursday, MGM Resorts International, which owns the Mandalay Bay, released a statement to “correct some of the misinformation that has been reported.” “We know that shots were being fired at the festival lot at the same time as, or within 40 seconds after, the time Jesus Campos first reported that shots were fired over the radio,” MGM said in a statement obtained by the Washington Post. “Metro officers were together with armed Mandalay Bay security officers in the building when Campos first reported that shots were fired over the radio.” On Friday, Lombardo said that he was “very well aware of the MGM statement” and said that he was “not in conflict with their statement.” Lombardo said that the time he provided was not inaccurate, but the “circumstances associated with it is inaccurate.” He said that the time came from a “human entry” in a security log. In their statement, MGM said that the 21:59 time offered by Lombardo was inaccurate because it was “derived from a Mandalay Bay report manually created after the fact without the benefit of information we now have.” Through their investigation, police have determined that Campos encountered a “barricaded door, adjacent to the suspect’s door at approximately 21:59.” In order to reach the 32nd floor, Campos was required to descend to another level to make it to the door to which he was originally dispatched. After reaching the door, Campos was shot “in close proximity” to 22:05, Lombardo said. The police still claim that Paddock began firing into the crowd at 22:05. Lombardo said that the current timeline was confirmed through records from a call that Campos made on his cell phone after he was shot. He also said that police confirmed the timeline through security logs, Officer Campos himself, the LVMPD dispatch, interviews, body-worn cameras, hotel cameras, and private cameras. “So the timeline associated to both of those sources have been verified,” Lombardo said. “22:05, the number that was provided earlier in reference to the majority of fire, upon our community we still stand by that time and that was done by the combination of sources that I listed for you earlier,” Lombardo added. The sheriff said officers arrived at Paddock’s suite at 22:17, around 12 minutes after the shooting began. He said that Paddock fired on the crowd for 10 minutes, and by the time police had arrived, the firing had ceased. Police ‘very confident’ Las Vegas shooter acted alone, had no Islamic terror connection https://t.co/5WnxtG9Lxi pic.twitter.com/IP3P27sS5T — RT America (@RT_America) October 7, 2017 Lombardo added that investigators have spent “a great deal” of their time “preoccupied” on the timeline. He denied that there was any “conspiracy” between the FBI, LVMPD and MGM, adding that no one was “attempting to hide anything in reference to this investigation.” “The dynamics and the size of this investigation requires us to go through voluminous amounts of information in order to draw an accurate picture. My attempt, like I stated earlier, is to give you that information, as I know it, unverified, to calm the public, not to establish a legal case,” Lombardo said, refusing to take questions from reporters. He added that some of the information that he gave reporters on Friday might also change. Lombardo also updated the number of victims injured in the shooting to 546. Of those victims, he said 501 have been discharged, meaning they were treated for their wounds and subsequently left the hospital. There are still 45 victims currently hospitalized. The number of fatalities still stands at 59, including Paddock, Lombardo said, but added that this figure may rise. This article (Vegas security guard’s disappearance baffles media, massacre timeline changes again) was originally published on RT News and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.