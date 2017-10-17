Who is the Vegas FBI hiding on the 47th Floor of MGM Vdara? – Second shooter arrested?

46 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Scott Binsack shares more exclusive evidence given to him by his sources in Las Vegas that the FBI since October 2nd has been hiding out a mystery man on the 47th floor of the MGM Vdara Hotel and Spa in Las Vegas under heavy guard and an alias name in the MGM guest registry system. Scott further confirms that MGM Resorts got served with its first victim legal action and has ordered all MGM employees on a gag order not to speak to anyone concerning the October 1st, 2017 Harvest Shooting Massacre. Scott then goes on to explain his sources in the federal government have confirmed that Scott Edminsten arrested on October 2nd in the State of Tennessee with a large weapons cache while speeding is tied to Stephen Paddock and that MSM is deliberately not reporting on this major arrest and gun seizures. He further goes into the possibility that alleged Mandalay Bay Security Guard Jesus Campos may be an FBI Agent undercover at the time of Stephen Paddock’s shooting. A show not to miss!!

Check out: “Johnson City man “Scott A. Edmisten” arrested after deputies find automatic weapons, 900+ rounds of ammo in stop”

http://wjhl.com/2017/10/02/wcso-johns…

More Info: Agents search home of Johnson City man found with automatic weapons, ammo”

http://wjhl.com/2017/10/03/nearby-hou…