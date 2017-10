9 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



I talk with Dr. James Fetzer ( jamesfetzer.blogspot.com/ ) and Dr. Scott Bennett, author and former officer with a high level clearance inside a US military PSYOPS division, about all the evidence surrounding the Mandalay Bay shooting in Vegas. Tuesday, 1pm Pacific Time: Go to my website for bio info on Fetzer & Bennett.

We will do a roundup on all evidence to date.