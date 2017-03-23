Another London false flag? Gladio B strikes London on Satanic holiday – one year after Brussels

16 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



A MASSIVE, ICONIC terror event (a couple of people hit by a car, a policeman stabbed, an alleged perp shot) shocked and galvanized the world today. STOP THE PRESSES!

By Kevin Barrett

But wait a minute. More than 270,000 pedestrians are killed by vehicles each year, while well over a million are injured.That means almost a thousand are killed, and perhaps three or four thousand injured, every day.

Of the thousands and thousands of vehicular casualties that happen every day all over the world, a tiny fraction just occurred near the Parliament building in London. The logical inference: Somebody spent a rather small sum of money to arrange a publicity stunt which did not even make a faint blip on the day’s (much less the year’s) accident statistics — but which reaped hundreds of millions if not billions of dollars worth of virtually free publicity for the perpetrators.

Now who would do a thing like that?

As in all criminal cases, we must answer that question with another: Cui bono? Who benefits?

More often than not, these things are blamed on “radical Muslims.” (The dead perp in the photo has the typical, iconically-“Muslim” salafi beard.) But it’s hard to see how actual radical Muslims, whose goal is to push Western imperialists and colonialists out of historically Muslim lands, gain anything from such deeds. On the contrary, attacks on Western civilians provide a huge PR boost to the imperialists and colonialists, and free up huge sums of money to be spent on military action against “radical Muslims.”

So whoever did this presumably wants to convince you to give up your hard-earned money, and perhaps your freedom as well, and support the hyper-militarization of the West — and an accelerated war against Muslims. Just like the previous London attack in July 2005! Watch terror consultant Peter Power confess that his company was running “terror drills” at the exact times and locations that the real bombs went off!

Another clue: The “vehicular attack” and “stabbing attack” motifs are Israeli. These are among the types of attacks that have characterized the latest Intifada, or Palestinian war of self-preservation against slow-motion Zionist genocide. (The real Palestinian attacks target Israeli soldiers and settlers, who are defined as Occupation forces and thus legitimate targets under international law; while any attacks targeting civilians should be assumed to be false flags.)

Israel wants the West to join its genocidal war on the people of the Middle East. As the Dancing Israelis, part of the Israeli team that blew up the Twin Towers and WTC-7, told the police who arrested them on September 11th, 2001:

“We are Israelis. We are not your problem. Your problems are our problems. The Palestinians are your problem.” (ABC News)

After Israeli agent Michael Chertoff shipped the 9/11 perp “Dancing Israelis” home to Israel, they went on national television and stated:

“The fact of the matter is we are coming from a country that experiences terror daily. Our purpose was to document the event.” (ABC News)

The Israelis are desperate to drag the West into the Israeli war against Islam, Muslims, and Middle Eastern people in general. That is why virtually every major “Islamic terror” event since the Cold War ended in 1989 is a known or suspected Gladio B operation with Israeli fingerprints all over it.

Another sign of a suspected false flag is the “dead perps don’t talk” syndrome. If a terror event were real, the authorities would do everything possible to capture the perp alive in order to interrogate him and take down his terror network. But when terror perps are shot down like dogs, with no attempt made to save their lives so they can be interrogated, one must suspect that they are being silenced. (Seriously: How hard would it be to kneecap or otherwise incapacitate a guy with a knife?)

And yet another sign of a false flag is iconic location. London’s Parliament, with Big Ben in the background, is as iconic as they come. That’s why the filmmakers in V for Vendetta chose it for their most spectacular scenes.

London’s Parliament is also the site of the false flag that created the modern world as we know it: the gunpowder plot, in which “radical Catholic” patsy Guy Fawkes was set up with a barrel of wet gunpowder beneath Parliament in a fake terror plot designed to whip up hatred of Catholics and unleash a century of war against Spain and Portugal.

Did we just witness a modern-day “gunpowder plot” false flag? The perp with a car and a knife posed relatively little threat, statistically at least, but garnered billions in free publicity; just as Guy Fawkes posed no threat whatsoever to Parliament with his wet gunpowder, yet provided British imperialists with the equivalent of billions in free publicity and launched the wars that created the British Empire.

In this case, however, it is the Israeli Empire, not the British Empire, that stood to gain the most from the crime.

Another sign of a false flag is the “iconic date,” often featuring the numeral 11 or multiples thereof. Today is 3/22, the first anniversary of the false flag attack in Brussels Airport. (322, a big time satanic number and date, is the identifier of the Skull and Bones secret society.) As I wrote one year ago today:

As the freemasonic Satanists invoke Isis (or ISIS) on 3/22, they also pay homage to another female deity: Ishtar, the “goddess of fertility, love, war, and sex.” And it gets better (or worse, depending your point of view): Ishtar “was particularly worshipped in the Upper Mesopotamian kingdom of Assyria (modern northern Iraq, north east Syria and south east Turkey).” That would be the territory that is currently ruled by … you guessed it … ISIS.

So to sum up: It seems the ISISraelis are continuing their heroic efforts to convince the West that “radical Islam” (i.e. the Palestinians that Israel is exterminating) are a threat to all of civilization. Maybe it’s time to set off the chimes in Big Ben’s belltower and wake the world up to the truth?

UPDATES: Here are some of the questions being raised about this suspected false flag:

*Is it just a coincidence that massive ‘terror drills’ were held on the River Thames a few days before this event?

*Is the guy in the kippah taking selfies in front of the “carnage” another Dancing Israeli getting souvenir photos of an operation he participated in? (The Dancing Israelis famously took photos of each other celebrating and flicking cigarette lighters in front of the burning and then exploding Twin Towers.)

*Did Rita Kaatz and SITE Intelligence Group – an unofficial branch of Mossad – just take credit for London attack? If not, why would “radical Muslims” use the Israeli Mossad as their public relations agency?

Dr. Kevin Barrett, a Ph.D. Arabist-Islamologist, is one of America’s best-known critics of the War on Terror.

This article (Another London false flag?) was originally published on Veterans Today and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.