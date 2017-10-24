Forbidden Knowledge: The World’s Most Powerful Men (Documentary)

8 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



This is a journey across the world to uncover the ancient secrets of the world’s most powerful men. This incredible an journey and brings us the secrets of the Order held sacred for so long. We delve into a world that is often hidden from our eyes and find ourselves in situations that seem to mirror the fictional world of the Da Vinci Code.

Examines the claimants to the name of Illuminati, and analyzes the history of the group in Europe and America. Looks in-depth at the white-powdered gold theory supposedly kept secret by orders throughout time and radically re-appraises it. Nobody in the genre involves themselves in the tale in the same way that Philip Gardiner does, and here he shows that the search for ultimate truth can often be a scary one.