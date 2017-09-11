Anonymous: What They Don’t Want You To Know About CERN

120 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



This is the latest Anonymous message to the global public.

CERN is going to make a portal to another reality, by opening up a portal to another sinister Dimension. The plot was apparently planned by the Illuminati. – According to a former British politician at the Large Hadron Collider.

A group of world leaders who are members of the supposed group called the illuminati, were determined to use the LHC in order to open up a vortex into another dimension so that they could unleash hell onto the Human Race and take over the planet. – Simon Parkes, British Politician The popular former politician even went on to claim that the LHC was actually developed using alien technology from another planet by Illuminati scientists who want to “interfere with time, open portals to other dimensions and severe the link between good humans and the spiritual plane and divine consciousness.”