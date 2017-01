10 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Jack Davis for Western Journalism reports, A 14-year-old could have hacked into the emails of Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange told Fox News’ Sean Hannity in an exclusive interview. Hannity interviewed Assange in person at the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where Assange has taken refuge.

Source: Next News Network

