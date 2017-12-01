Batch of Goodies: David Wilcock/Corey Goode Intel Update, Cobra Interview, Disclosures, Fall of Hollywood/D.C., Uplifting Stuff

16 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Jonathan Carty

I was going to include some of these things in the Q post from a few days ago from the time of this writing but after realizing how many intel drops they made I decided to hold off and wait until the right time to do this compilation article.

First up is a short preview of some intel that Corey Goode is planning on releasing soon along with David’s comments:

Next up is an interview with Cobra by the Japanese Prepare for Change team. I will post a couple of excerpts below:

(PFC Japan) Cobra Interview by Iruka Umino 2017 “Iruka: I heard that Tachyonized Farden Quartz and Aquamarine has an effect to connect with a mother ship of the Galactic Confederation. Are there any other minerals that have a similar effect? Cobra: Aquamarine is the best stone to connect with the mother ships. Iruka: Are there any minerals that enable us to connect with Ascended masters? Cobra: Goshenite. Iruka: Why President Kennedy was assassinated? Cobra: Because he wanted to release the collateral collateral accounts and because he wanted to tell the truth about UFOs. Iruka: After your introduction to the book by Amora Quan Yin at our last interview in Japan,many of us have read it. Can you please recommend some other books too such as ones for spiritual and esoteric, extraterrestrial beings and truth of earth? Cobra: The Crystal Stair by Eric Klein. The Legend of Altazar by Solara”

I wanted to bring some attention to a new article by Dr. Michael Salla which entails some information in regards to Donald Trump’s possible verification of Q’s intel drops via Twitter:

(Exopolitics) Did President Trump Endorse Q Info on Secret Indictments of Pedophile Network? “On November 25, President Donald Trump re-tweeted an alternative news article lauding many of the accomplishments achieved during his administration so far. The site he retweeted, MAGAPILL soon crashed as many of the President’s 42 million followers went there to learn more. What is significant about the article and site he retweeted is that it featured a November 19 story about an alleged whistleblower called Q, who has been releasing a lot of information about what is really going on behind the scenes in Washington DC. What is arguably more significant is that at the very top of this article was a large banner linking to a featured story “Q Clearance Patriot: The Storm and the Awakening: follow the white rabbit”…”

Disclosure is also continuing at a quick pace as more and more headlines reveal more information about technology, ET life and other related subjects:

(Daily Mail) Take a tour of a Martian city: Incredible 360 degree video shows the UAE’s vision for a 2117 colony on the red planet where robots live alongside humans:

(Daily Mail) There’s a ‘high chance’ we’ll find aliens in more than one place in our solar system, claims TV physicist Brian Cox

(Salon) The new hobby of the super-rich: Hunting aliens

(Zeenews.India) Aliens or cosmic rays? Chinese satellite detects unexpected signals

(Express) Are we alone? NASA confirms new rover for Mars mission will search for alien life

(Sputnik) Space Farms: ‘Mark Watney in The Martian Was Right to Add Poop to the Soil’

(Yahoo!) Russians claim they’ve found the first extraterrestrial life, and it was right under our noses

(Newsweek) NEW UNIVERSITY CLASS CLAIMS ALIEN CONSPIRACY THEORIES ARE REAL, GOVERNMENT IS COVERING UP EXTRATERRESTRIAL CIVILIZATIONS

(RT) Alien life? Bacteria ‘that had not been there’ found on ISS hull, Russian cosmonaut says

(UK.News.Yahoo!) New map shows where UFOs have been spotted near you, as sightings triple

(RT) Life on Earth may already exist on alien planets, say scientists

(RT) Cigar-shaped asteroid is first interstellar visitor to our solar system

(Yahoo!) What Happens If Aliens Are Real? Astronomers Have Protocol On How Humans Should React

And here are some other non-ET related disclosures that have emerged recently:

(RT) Google sued for ‘snooping on iPhone users’: Will 5.4mn Brits get compensation?

(The Guardian) Russia bans two Soros foundations from disbursing grants

(Sputnik) Washington Post Writer: ‘No Evidence’ of Collusion Between Trump and Russia

(Huffington Post) Report: Wells Fargo Bankers Overcharged Hundreds In Latest Scandal

(Wall Street Journal) BuzzFeed Plans Job Cuts, Business Reorganization After Revenue Miss

(Zero Hedge) “The Cover-Up Begins To End”: Judicial Watch Hints At Explosive New Clinton-Lynch Tarmac Docs

(RT) Russia to launch ‘independent internet’ for BRICS nations – report

(RT) Amazon workers treated like ‘animals’ in exhausting working conditions, reporter reveals

(Daily Mail) Italian government suspends five councils in southern region of Calabria after they were infiltrated by the mafia

(RT) Mexico revokes Monsanto’s permit to market GMO soy

(Zero Hedge) Hundreds Of Victims Are Suing MGM Resorts Over Las Vegas Shooting

(Reuters) Meg Whitman stepping down as HP Enterprise CEO

(Reuters) Venezuela arrests head of U.S. refiner Citgo in graft sweep

(Sputnik) JFK Files Reveal US Planned to Buy Soviet Planes to Carry Out False Flag Attacks

(RT) Erdogan accuses US of financing ISIS, breaking promises in Syria

And now for the epic laundry list of sexual harassment and pedogate-related headlines:

(Buzzfeed) YouTube Is Addressing Its Massive Child Exploitation Problem

(Celebrity Insider) Former Child Actors Back Corey Feldman But Say They Are Too Scared To Come Forward, Fear For Their Lives

(True Pundit) MEDICAL CARD: Hours After Sexual Harassment Allegations, Jesse Jackson Announces He Has Parkinson’s

(Breitbart) Report: 264 Staffers Paid $17 Million In Congressional Harassment Hush Money

(LA Times) Russell Simmons and Brett Ratner face new allegations of sexual misconduct

(LA Times) 13-year-old girl rescued, 39 arrested in human trafficking sting in Compton, authorities say

(Fox 59) Indianapolis councilman Jeff Miller charged with 3 counts of child molestation

(Huffington Post) Report: LAPD Probe Into Hollywood Sex Crimes Balloons To Nearly 24 Cases

(Hollywood Reporter) The Weinstein Company Hit With Racketeering Class Action

(Floor8) Songs of Praise Star Aled Jones Taken off Air by BBC After Sexual Harassment Claim…

(News OK) Former Oklahoma state senator has agreed to plead guilty to a child sex trafficking offense

(Daily Mail) EXCLUSIVE: Bill Clinton is facing NEW accusations of sexual assault by four women while the former president was working with a billionaire playboy and flying on his private jet nicknamed Air F**k One, claims Clinton author

(Daily Mail) ‘His hand was wrapped tightly around my butt cheek’: Married mother-of-three, 33, claims Sen. Al Franken groped her while taking a picture at the 2010 Minnesota State Fair

(VOX) Exclusive: NYT White House correspondent Glenn Thrush’s history of bad judgment around young women journalists

(Daily Wire) Democratic Leader Resigns As Sexual Harassment Claims Begin To Surface

(Fox 32 Chicago) CBS fires Charlie Rose, PBS halts his show following allegations

(Reuters) 21st Century Fox in $90 million settlement tied to sexual harassment scandal

(The Gateway Pundit) “Nudity, Groping and Lewd Calls”: Eight Women Accuse Charlie Rose of Sexual Harassment

(Huffington Post) Actor Jeffrey Tambor is leaving “Transparent” following accusations of sexual misconduct by a co-star and former personal assistant.

(Hollywood Reporter) Producer Adam Fields Accused of Sexual Harassment by Multiple Women

(Breitbart) LAPD Investigating Nearly Two Dozen Sex Crime Cases Tied to Hollywood Figures

(The Gateway Pundit) Never-Before-Seen Photos Show Al Franken Grabbing Arianna Huffington’s Boobs And Butt

(The Gateway Pundit) BREAKING SCANDAL: Dem Rep. John Conyers Accused of Sexual Harassment – Flew Women Into DC For Sex Romps

(NBC News) Roy Moore accuser Leigh Corfman: I didn’t deserve to be preyed upon

(LA Times) Congresswoman says former San Diego mayor sexually harassed her

(IBM Times) Clerics Are Raping Young Boys in Pakastani Islamic Schools – Hundreds of Shocking Cases Revealed

(Daily Mail) Charlie Rose FIRED by CBS and PBS one day after 13 WOMEN accuse the exalted newsman of unwanted sexual advances as his co-hosts reveal their shock and horror at lewd and nude allegations

(Dead Line) Melissa Gilbert Accuses Oliver Stone Of Sexual Harassment: “It Was Humiliating And Horrid”

(Daily Mail) EXCLUSIVE: ‘I have done many things I’m not proud of… However, I did not do this.’ Tom Sizemore breaks his silence and says claims he molested an 11-year-old girl on a movie set are ‘repulsive’ and he’s desperate to clear his name

(Daily Mail) Disney/Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Goes on 6-Month Leave After Alleged Sexual Harassment Claims

(RT) Performers molested while filming sex scenes prompts directors to call for enforcer on set

(Buzzfeed) Another Woman Accused Rep. John Conyers Of Sexual Harassment In Court Filings This Year

(Medium) Matt Taibbi Confesses to Forcing Employees to Perform Sexual Favors

(Edge Media) Backstreet Boys Singer Nick Carter Accused of Rape

(TMZ) TEXAS CONGRESSMAN JOE BARTON APOLOGIZES FOR SENDING JUNK PICS And Sexting Woman

(True Pundit) Six Women Accuse Democrat Raul Bocanegra of Sexual Harassment

(Zero Hedge) “They Went After The Women Who Came Forward” – Former Obama HHS Secretary Exposes The Clintons

(RT) Chained, tortured & raped: Italian abuser kept woman as slave, made her bear 2 children in cellar

(Freep) New John Conyers accuser: He showed up to a meeting in his underwear

(RT) ‘You have no idea of damage he caused’: Colorado child sex trafficker gets record 472-year sentence

(True Pundit) Producer Speaks out with New Claims About Corey Haim’s Alleged Abusers, Michael Jackson Named

(The Guardian) Harvey Weinstein sued for alleged ‘sex trafficking’ in Cannes

(Daily Caller) Congressman Slept With And Then Sued Allegedly Drug-Addicted Staffer

(Sputnik) Pentagon Sought to Obstruct Publication of Afghan Child Sex Report

(NY Post) CBS boss told me to sleep with co-workers to get ahead: suit

(RT) Staff were ‘afraid to bend over near Bill Clinton’ – former White House employee

(Huffington Post) Matt Lauer Fired By NBC Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

(Forbes) YouTube’s “Elsagate” Illuminates The Unintended Horrors Of The Digital Age

(NPR) NPR Chief News Editor Departs After Harassment Allegations

(The Gateway Pundit) SICK! YouTube Search Autocompletes “How To Have S*x With Your Kids”

(Huffington Post) Garrison Keillor Fired From Minnesota Public Radio Over Alleged Inappropriate Behavior

(Variety) ‘Supergirl,’ ‘Arrow’ Producer Suspended Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations by Warner Bros.

(Huffington Post) Report Claims Matt Lauer Gave Sex Toy, Exposed Himself To Female Employees (UPDATE)

(The Gateway Pundit) THIS IS CNN: Jake Tapper Producer Fired Over Harassment Allegations

(Huffington Post) John Conyers’ Attorney Points Fingers At Accusers, Says Congressman Won’t Resign

(Huffington Post) Russell Simmons Steps Down From His Businesses After New Sexual Assault Claim

(Sputnik) Anchors Away: Senior Royal Navy Officer Says He ‘Fell On’, Didn’t Grope Sailors

(NY Times) Nine Women Accuse Israel Horovitz, Playwright and Mentor, of Sexual Misconduct

(Huffington Post) Minister At Roy Moore Event Has History Of Covering For Accused Pedophile

(The Gateway Pundit) Is Geraldo Next to Go Down in Flames? Bette Midler Blasts Geraldo For Groping Her Breasts (VIDEO)

(The Gateway Pundit) NEW: Congress Secretly Paid Nearly $100,000 To Settle Harassment Claims Against Disgraced Democrat Lawmaker

And to finish off this article on a more positive note (even though all of these headlines indicate we are in the ‘Apocolypse/Unveiling Phase’ which is a positive sign that the Cabal are near defeat) I will share a few items of interest that I hope others will find funny and uplifting:

Some might find this short explanation by David Wilcock of interest of how the Cabal have to play by Universal rules when it comes to this WWIII we find ourselves in:

And here’s a video I was guided to make earlier this year in regards to The Final Countdown to the defeat of the Cabal. I hope this article was helpful and I wish each of you much love!

If you enjoy these articles and videos and feel guided to support me I will share my PayPal link below:

https://www.paypal.me/TruthEarth

This article (Batch of Goodies: David Wilcock/Corey Goode Intel Update, Cobra Interview, Disclosures, Fall of Hollywood/D.C., Uplifting Stuff | truthearth) was originally published on Truth Earth and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.