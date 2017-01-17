BPEarthWatch: Comet Honda & Solar Eruptions

6 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Comet 45P/Honda-Mrkos-Pajdusakova Sky Charts and Coordinates

This is a simplified sky chart, showing where Comet 45P/Honda-Mrkos-Pajdusakova is now with respect to the brightest stars and constellations. More advanced sky charts are available on TheSkyLive for this object: 1) the Online Planetarium which is interactive and allows to select dates and additional objects to visualize; and 2) the Live Position and Data Tracker which provides the highest precision position data and features deep sky imagery from the Digitized Sky Survey.

Comet data from The Sky. More information here.

