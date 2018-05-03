Businesses Will Use Facial Biometrics to Create Their Own Watch Lists

By MassPrivateI

All across the country businesses are being encouraged to use facial recognition to identify everyone.

Companies like DeepCam, have been been secretly working for three years, to create a facial recognition customer watch list system.

After three years in stealth mode, DeepCam has released Retail by DeepCam,a system that will transform retail loss prevention. Retail byDeepCam is a plug-and-play system that drastically reduces retail shrink and slashes operational costs through a proprietary biometric-enhanced recommendation engine. (Source: DeepCam)

How will DeepCam transform retail loss prevention?

DeepCam’s selling points are instant recognition of bad actors and much more.

DeepCam recognizes biometric signatures and suspicious behaviors so you can respond the moment bad actors walk through the door. (Source: DeepCam)

Soon businesses will use DeepCam’s ‘recommendation engine’ to identify customers before they have stepped inside their store.

But DeepCam does much more than just identify customers.

Stores encouraged to create their own watch lists

DeepCam’s facial recognition cameras can identify which store customers went to previously and when. They can also notify businesses when bad actors enter their store.

In other words, DeepCam will allow businesses to create their own watch lists.

DeepCam’s AI technology looks for shoplifting and other suspicious behaviors that indicate further attention is needed. This results in a list of events for Loss Prevention to review, tagging those individuals who should not be allowed back. Then, the next time that individual returns, the system notifies store employees, allowing managers to intervene and ban them from entering again. (Source: DeepCam)

DeepCam boasts that businesses can use their cameras to take ‘time-stamped entry and exit images of visitor histories like their age, gender and much more‘.

DeepCam will allow any business to ban customers from entering other stores.

DeepCam uses three proprietary technologies: Match — biometric identification for large populations; Index — cross-camera event association; and Advise — behavior analytics. Multi-location businesses also benefit from the DeepCam Network, allowing every location to use loss prevention intelligence from its affiliated locations. When a criminal is identified at one store, and they decide to hit another location, the personnel at the new location are notified and can act. (Source: WENY News)

How will this affect you?

Imagine every store in a shopping mall or plaza is connected to DeepCam. Now imagine a store singling you out for suspicious activity or possible shoplifting. Now imagine that store notifying every store in the mall, care to guess what happens next?

Does any of this sound familiar?