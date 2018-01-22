David Icke: So What Next? 2018 and Beyond

8 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



David Icke is a former professional soccer player and sports broadcaster, David Icke is an English writer and public speaker, best known for his views on what he calls “who and what is really controlling the world.” Self-described as the most controversial speaker in the world; he is the author of over 20 books and numerous dvds. Through his lectures in over 25 countries, Icke has attracted a global following that cuts across the political spectrum. His book, “The Biggest Secret,” has been described as “The Rosetta Stone for conspiracy junkies.” After being told by a psychic that he was a healer who had been placed on earth for a particular purpose, Icke held a press conference to announce that he was a “Son of the Godhead.” Through his writings, Icke has developed a worldview that combines new-age spiritualism with a denunciation of totalitarian trends. He believes that many prominent figures belong to the Babylonian Brotherhood, a secret group of shapeshifting reptilian humanoids that control humanity.



