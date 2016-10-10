The Event Chronicle
The Event Chronicle
You are at:»»»Deutsche Bank May Collapse: How Deutsche Bank Started WWI Over A Baghdad Railway
Deutsche Bank May Collapse: How Deutsche Bank Started WWI Over A Baghdad Railway
Research

Deutsche Bank May Collapse: How Deutsche Bank Started WWI Over A Baghdad Railway

By on 0 Comments

By Cassius Kamarampi

Economic collapse is back in the headlines, along with World War 3. Deutsche Bank is at risk of collapsing, so lets take a look at its history, and how World War 1 broke out after Germany and its Deutsche Bank tried to build a railway to Baghdad, Iraq, upsetting oil barons and powers in Britain, Russia, and elsewhere.

This is what mainstream history leaves out about such events as World War 1 or World War 2: the oil interests and corporate powers.

Sources: https://www.mtholyoke.edu/acad/intrel/boshtml/bos139.htm

Via: Activist Post

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news!

Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!

Related Posts

Leave A Reply