Dr. Michael Salla on Third Phase of Moon, Amazing Disclosure in Headlines, Pizza/PedoGate Protest Tomorrow in Washington D.C.

By Jonathan Carty

I was just shuffling around various websites for headlines and I hit a jackpot today! First we have an interview with Dr Michael Salla who appeared on the same UFO footage YouTube channel Corey did the other day. They discuss the importance and relevance of Antarctica and how we need to keep an eye out for developments in that area:

And now on to the headlines!

AZ Central – Was the Phoenix Zoo visited by aliens in 1993?:

“Believe it, says Preston Dennett, author of “UFOs Over Arizona: A True History of Extraterrestrial Encounters in the Grand Canyon State.” Dennett interviewed an eyewitness to the midnight event, a zoo employee of 10 years, Kenneth Synnott. “I noticed an extremely bright light in the air directly above the lion and tiger exhibits,” said Synnott, who passed away in 2012. “The light was oval, and so bright it hurt my eyes to look at it.”

“Bean, now 85, was the fourth man to walk on the Moon with the Apollo 12 mission. In an interview with news.com.au, he said there is little doubt in his mind that we are not alone in the universe – with billions of stars and planets orbiting them, statistically speaking, life must have evolved on some of them.” Daily Mail – Nasa prepares to send two probes to Jupiter’s moon Europa in what may be ‘our best chance to find alien life’: “Nasa scientists are on the verge of exploring Jupiter’s ocean moon Europa for signs of alien life. Europa is our best shot of finding biological life in the solar system, researchers say. The space agency is priming two probes, including one that will land on its surface, to explore the distant moon in detail within the next decade, the agency says.” Daily Mail – Forget traffic jams, hail a cab from the sky: Flying TAXIS could be hitting Singapore by 2030 : “The days of sitting in a taxi while it’s stuck in a traffic jam could soon be a thing of the past for people in Singapore. The country’s Ministry of Transport has revealed that it is in talks with companies to start trials on flying taxis. These futuristic vehicles are part of a drive to expand the range of urban mobility options, and Singapore plans to have them ready by 2030.” Meanwhile, the PizzaGate protest will be happening tomorrow in Washington D.C.: PROTEST TOMORROW @ LAFAYETTE PARK IN DC DEMANDING ANSWERS FOR MISSING CHILDREN #MISSINGDCGIRLS

**ANYONE IS WELCOME TO JOIN, HIGHLY SECURED pic.twitter.com/oay8bFgYHv — March 25th (@Suziechka) March 24, 2017 American journalist David Seaman will be participating tomorrow and will be giving a speech in support of those protesting. I hope those who attend will keep a close eye on the events there and watch out for people trying to incite riots and violence, as does happen with many of these peaceful protests.

Also in an interesting and under reported event the owner of Media Matters and former boyfriend of James Alefantis (owner of Comet Ping Pong Pizza), David Brock, suffered a heart attack on March 22nd. He alleged made a recovery but if this is stress-related then I’m sure his ailments are not over yet. We have seen many ‘Elites’ suffer from health problems lately. Looks like they are scared out of their minds and know their time is up.

David S. goes on to mention in his YouTube videos that he has reliable information that says that David Brock had sent an army of trolls to attack David S. to deter him from pursuing PizzaGate any further. And now he gets a heart attack? Looks like he got a taste of his own medicine. That sounds a lot like what Cobra had mentioned recently:

“Also, the Resistance has communicated that many key physical members of the Cabal „have finally tasted their own medicine“. Nothing more can be said about this. To summarize, all negative factions except the Chimera group are now greatly weakened.”

In conclusion, the crumbling of the Cabal’s millions of years long empire is finally, albiet slowly and sometimes quickly, collapsing and the Cabal is getting their comeuppance. Just to finish this article out with something funny I found this photo on Facebook the other day:

Much love everyone and victory of the light!

This article (Dr. Michael Salla on Third Phase of Moon, Amazing Disclosure in Headlines, Pizza/PedoGate Protest Tomorrow in Washington D.C.) was originally published on Truth Earth and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.

