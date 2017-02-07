Extraterrestrial Technology & The Secret Space Program: What We Haven’t Been Told For Nearly A Century

36 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Arjun Walia

Yes, there are still many who would instantaneously think you’re completely bonkers for even contemplating any truth to the title above, but that comes from a place of innocent ignorance. It’s easy to dismiss something without properly investigating the subject for yourself, and the thought of an idea like this still remaining in the category of a “fringe” type of topic is unsettling. The masses continue to ignore a tremendous amount of evidence that points to the fact that we are not alone, and that we’ve actually been visited.

“Read the books, read the lore, and start to understand what has really been going on here, because there is no doubt that we are being visited.” Dr. Edgar Mitchell (Apollo 14) (source)

Why is this important? Well, it has tremendous implications in all fields, from history to science to energy and more. Unfortunately we’ve been bombarded with the idea of alien invasions, little green men and alien propaganda, which is probably a big reason as to why so many people have such a hard time even considering it as a possibility.

Behind the scenes, high ranking Air Force officers are soberly concerned about UFOs. But through official secrecy and ridicule, many citizens are led to believe the unknown flying objects are nonsense.” Former head of CIA, Roscoe Hillenkoetter, 1960 (source)

Theodor C. Loder III, Phd, Professor Emeritus of Earth Sciences, University of New Hampshire, writes in a paper he made public in 2011: (source)

“Intelligent beings from other star systems have been and are visiting our planet Earth. They are variously referred to as Visitors, Others, Star People, Et’s, etc…They are visiting Earth now; this is not a matter of conjecture or wistful thinking”

2011 is about the same time more and more recognized academics started to speak up. Dr. Brian O’leary, Former Princeton Physics professor is a great example when he basically said the same thing.

There are literally hundreds of these people, from academic to political and military backgrounds all the way to astronauts that have been blowing the whistle for a very long time. Scientific publications (many) have also been made throughout the years describing strange and radar confirmed military sightings by military pilots.

According to Herman Oberth, one of the founding fathers of rocketry and astronautics, “flying saucers are real and . . . they are space ships from another solar system. I think that they possibly are manned by intelligent observers who are members of a race that may have been investigating our Earth for centuries.” (Oberth, Hermann: “Flying Saucers Come from a Distant World,” The American Weekly, October 24, 1954) (source 1)(source 2)

These programs exist and are known as Special Access Programs (SAP). From these we have unacknowledged and waived SAPs. These programs do not exist publicly, but they do indeed exist. They are better known as ‘deep black programs.’ A 1997 US Senate report described them as “so sensitive that they are exempt from standard reporting requirements to the Congress.” (source)

Last but not least, we have officially released documents (previously classified) detailing various encounter with UFOs. Here is one out of many examples that we’ve covered in the past.

I just wanted to provide a little bit of background information about the “secret space” program and what could be going on in it. For a deeper look into the subject, below is a great lecture given by researcher Richard Dolan.

