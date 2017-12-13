23 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Two more massive anomalies have been picked up on MIMIC Map on December 8, 2017. Both strange anomalies seem to stretch down toward Antarctica.

One mysterious wave found by Dahboo777 cuts through an area that has seen an influx of concentrated quake activity around the Philippines region and Indonesia. The other anomaly stretches from the western coast of Africa down toward Antarctica.

Here some more reports of these mysterious wave anomalies starting from or reaching Antarctica. Any ideas what it could be?

This article (Two more massive wave anomalies connected to Antarctica video) was originally published on Strange Sounds and syndicated by The Event Chronicle. Via Dahboo.

