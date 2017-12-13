Wednesday, December 13
The Event Chronicle
The Event Chronicle
You are at:»»Two more massive wave anomalies connected to Antarctica
Antarctica

Two more massive wave anomalies connected to Antarctica

By No Comments

Two more massive anomalies have been picked up on MIMIC Map on December 8, 2017. Both strange anomalies seem to stretch down toward Antarctica.

One mysterious wave found by Dahboo777 cuts through an area that has seen an influx of concentrated quake activity around the Philippines region and Indonesia. The other anomaly stretches from the western coast of Africa down toward Antarctica.

Here some more reports of these mysterious wave anomalies starting from or reaching Antarctica. Any ideas what it could be?

Follow Strange Sounds on: Facebook and Twitter

This article (Two more massive wave anomalies connected to Antarctica video) was originally published on Strange Sounds and syndicated by The Event Chronicle. Via Dahboo.

Related:

Yet AGAIN… New Huge Wave Pulse from Antarctica with Another Wild Looking Anomaly
Another Massive Wave Anomaly Stretches From Antarctica to US East Coast
Another huge beam anomaly connected to Antarctica appears on MIMIC maps
New massive bow anomaly near Christmas Island captured on MIMIC Map
What’s going on? Within two months MIMIC caught third microwave anomaly coming from Antarctica! 
A huge wave anomaly is coming from Antarctica but nobody knows how it formed video
Huge Wave Anomaly Coming from Near Mystery Base and Pyramids in Antarctica

Related Posts

Leave A Reply