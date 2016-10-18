OpIcarus Phase 4 Anonymous Declares War Against New World Order 0.01% Operation Black October

18 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Seemingly, under the radar because of a complete media blackout, Anonymous has launched Operation Black October. Already the Operation Black October Facebook page has received over 100K likes in 2 weeks, yet the MSM ignores Anonymous’s threat and warning to the elite that they will give them a Black October they will never forget.

Anonymous has pledged to give the elite a black October that they will never forget, calling for attacks on all banks, hedge funds, and business and personal websites of elitist. The operation is code-named Black October. The international hacking collective vow to continue attacks on elitist organizations and individuals like George Soros, and whole banks alike, until the elite cease and desist their agenda of a New World Order and abandon their plans of a One World Totalitarian Government.

Last June, I reported on OpIcarus Phase 2, the Anonymous operation against the Central Banks, that later evolved into targeting specific elitist, Wall St. and groups as well like Goldman Sachs and the Bilderberg Group during Phase 3. The Bilderberg Group meets once a year in complete secrecy, always in a different country, for off the record discussions from everything from politics to business ventures allowing participants to network higher into the Elite society. Attendees include tech moguls to politicians and military intelligence officials and even journalist who partake in the secret off the record private conversations. Last Bilderberg meeting, if you went to visit the infamous secrecy group’s website for the entire conference you would have received a connection error. That’s because the hacktivists targeted Bilderberg and various other targets during their annual meeting to show the elite they were watching.

Anonymous has taken a stance and they aren’t going away.

The Third Phase of OpIcarus was launched shortly after the second in June which was against the Stock Exchanges of the world. The Anons who talked to me additionally told me the Origins of OpIcarus were during Occupy Wall Street read more here.

In a press release, Anonymous released a fight club movie referenced video with a short simple statement.

“Look the people you are after are the people you depend on we cook your meals we haul your trash we connect your calls we drive your ambulances we guard you while you sleep do not fuck with us.”

The Collective has previously promised that “they aren’t going away and warn that the attacks will continue for as long as the Global Elite continue walking on their war mongering paths of greed and plot global agenda’s against the population that will ultimately lead to our own destruction. We are at the verge of nuclear threat and its becoming all the more clearer that the big international banks are now the ones behind political war starters like Clinton. Anonymous isn’t prepared to allow Wall Street and the other bankers to ignite what could possibly be the worst economic and political disaster in centuries.” OpIcarus, said.

“Phase 4 is an all out cyber attack on all banks, market regulators and indeed elitists who have been trying hard to push us closer to world war 3” OpIcarus, said.

“62 people control half the worlds wealth” OpIcarus, said. I asked for them to give me a list of people and groups they targeted and was provided with an impressive list which included –

“Bank of america/ Merrill lynch, American Federal Bank, Winitrust bank, Clinton group inc, ING wholesale bank, French, Venezuelan and Australian financial regulators, Bush Jr Presidential site, George Soros Foundation Moldova, Rothschild Foundation EU, Chicago International bank, National Guard and thousands of other retail banks as well as central banks and private individuals funds.”

The group additionally showed me screenshots of a hacked UN blog website with the titles of OpIcarus and Operation Black October. They explained that,

“for #OpBlackOct we are going very dark and not taking any hostages. Anybody responsible for the financial crisis or who’s job it was to prevent a crisis from happening and failed we are holding accountable. Anyone connected to the New World Order and the stupidity of trying to cause a new world war such as Bush, Clinton, Soros, Rothschild is also being taken out

62 people control half the worlds wealth, That’s not a free markets, that’s a captive market. Its divided into two different groups. Those who create money out of thin air and those who beg, borrow and steal to pay back the original money they have borrowed. The entire system is based on debt slavery and fraud.”



Op Icarus also noted that “most of their targets were offline for several days. This is just the beginning.”

Following through with the promise of continuing an onslaught against the elite, the group later in the week (last week) sent me a follow up posting a screenshot of a pastebin with targets like the Rothschild’s, Knights Of Malta, and other elitist groups. Then provided me with screenshots of DDOS attacks on those targets.

My full interview with OpIcarus and Screenshots they provided to me are below. Anonymous has declared total cyber war against the elite. Trick or treat?

INTERVIEW:

What is Operation Black October?

“So far we have hit bank of america/ merrill lynch, american federal bank, Winitrust bank, Clinton group inc, ING wholesale bank, French, Venezuelan and Australian financial regulators, Bush Jr Presidential site, George Soros Foundation Moldova, Rothschild Foundation EU, Chicago International bank, National Guard most of those sites were offline for 3 to 4 days. ING Wholesale bank was forced to move its servers overseas. For #OpBlackOct we are going very dark and not taking any hostages. Anybody responsible for the financial crisis or who’s job it was to prevent a crisis from happening and failed we are holding accountable. Anyone connected to the New World Order and the stupidity of trying to cause a new world war such as Bush, Clinton, Soros, Rothschild is also being taken out.Trillion dollar banks getting away with million dollar fines for billion dollar frauds. We’ve had enough. I summarised some things in here. (referring to the statement he sent me below.) its the 0.01%. 62 people control half the worlds wealth. Thats not a free markets, thats a captive market. Its divided into two different groups. Those who create money out of thin air and those who beg, borrow and steal to pay back the original money they have borrowed. The entire system is based on debt slavery and fraud. This will be the darkest month the New World Order has ever faced. Hence, #OpBlackOct”

What is Phase 4 as compared to phase 1, 2, and 3? What separates Phase 4 what makes it different and more important then the last three phases?

“The biggest difference between Phase 4 and Phase 2 is while during Phase 2 we aimed our attention at Central Banks only, now we have added thousands of retail banks to the list. We have come to the understanding that the masses will not shake and wake until someone goes after something which relates to them. Everywhere around the world we are seeing people demanding justice from their banks and have had very little support in terms of the courts of financial regulators and we are here to help them and show the others just how easy it is to attack these financial institutions. Phase 2 was the Rothschild central banks. Phase 3 was the stock markets which are the epicentre of modern greed. Phase 4 is an all out cyber attack on all banks, market regulators and indeed elitists who have been trying hard to push us closer to world war 3. We are at the verge of nuclear threat and its becoming all the more clearer that the big international banks are now the ones behind political war starters like Clinton. Anonymous isn’t prepared to allow Wall Street and the other bankers to ignite what could possibly be the worst economic and political disaster in centuries.”

The targets you seem to be targeting seem to be all elitist foundation and bank regulators is that what Phase 4 is about?

“Bush, Soros, Bank of America, Clinton, Merrill Lynch, those responsible for the financial disaster in Venezuela and France. The big German banks who have been caught cheating and stealing from the people and now come close to dragging the entire eurozone into its early grave, Dutch banks such as ING who have used their staff like cattle only to announce record breaking job cuts.”

So tell me a bit about the banks you recently targeted and the future target list for Phase 4 of OpIcarus? So OpICarus Phase 4 is aimed at the top elite as opposed to the lower medium pyramid workers?

“Bank of america/ Merrill lynch, American Federal Bank, Winitrust bank, Clinton group inc, ING wholesale bank, French, Venezuelan and Australian financial regulators, Bush Jr Presidential site, George Soros Foundation Moldova, Rothschild Foundation EU, Chicago International bank, National Guard and thousands of other retail banks as well as central banks and private individuals funds. We also attacked and defaced the United Nations Foundation from billionaire Ted Turner who is an aggressive promoted of mass depopulation. We are change have also covered him before. The Rothschild Foundation UK has been suspended for 3 days now. (now back up at the time of this writing.)”

What do you hope to accomplish what is the goal do you have a message is there a plan to extend the campaign/operation of OpICarus after October, is a Phase 5 in the works? How many phases will there be?

“The two biggest accomplishments we aim to achieve is firstly to slice through the media’s constant distraction methods. The world is facing the biggest financial crisis in history caused by the biggest banking heists every known and the media is trying hard to avoid us from seeing that by polluting our papers and airwaves with fear of world war 3, state sponsored terrorism, celebrity thrash and the Punch and Judy show starring Trump and Hillary. Deutsche Bank, Wells Fargo, ING Bank and many others are trying to cover the fact that they have been manipulating libor rates, setting up fake accounts and charging people interest on ghost accounts they didn’t even own and the whole financial system is about to come crashing down like a house a cards. The 0.01% have been “taxing” the hell out of the poor and stashing their loot in offshore locations such as Panama an d the Bahamas. Clinton has been arming ISIS with weapons, Goldman Sachs have been sponsoring her. Soros is breaking up nations. The entire world as we have known it is broken. We want people to start paying attention to the crimes the banks and elite are committing and encourage them to mass protest. Together with the online community the protesters on the streets stand a good chance to shut these entities and corporations down. Secondly we are bringing awareness to elitist groups and people that many of the public were uninformed about, such as the Sovereign Military Order of Malta, The Bilderberg Group, the Trilateral Commission and the CFR. With each attack we are inviting the public to further research these groups and discover the hold they have over both our economies and freedom. There are plans to extend the Operation. All the way through November we will be attacking more elitists organisations to support the global MMM movements. We will continue with more Phases until the corrupt elite finally back down, or a revolution on the streets has began. For every situation there must be a winner and a loser. The elite have began a war against the public and we shall do everything we can to make sure that we are not the ones who lose. We are the voice of the voiceless. The echoes of society and we are really f*cking angry. In times like these, revolution is our duty. They should keep expecting us.” “We are calling for mass protests outside on the street. Fuck reading about Kim Kardashian. Fuck making posts about PokemonGo. We want to unite with all protests groups around the planet and synchronise our online attacks with their own the ground movements. Its time to shut down all the banks. The system is failing and collapsing all around us and if we are not careful, just like a house of cards we will end up finding ourselves beneath the rubble. Lets start pointing blame again towards where blame deserves to be pointed. The big finance houses, the elite scumbags, the corrupt politicians and the hedge funds they own. For every 1% job unemployment rises, 40.000 people die. The way the economy is headed there will be millions of people dying unnecessarily just to further feed the greed of the already uber-rich elite. This isn’t just about hacktivism or protesting or getting our point across. This is a war to save lives. Either they win, or we win. But somebody has to lose. And we will attack them with everything we have before we ever consider losing. 9/11 was a historic moment, not just because it was the largest attack ever on American soil but because it woke up a huge part of the population, we are here to tell the Elites and the Banks that we haven’t forgiven or forgotten a goddamn thing what they’ve done over the last 15 years and now is the time for pay pack. We want ever hacktivists, black, grey and white hat, every protester and every truth movement in the world to join us with our mission and to help bring these giants down to their knees. The people will be free. Our chains will be broken. And we will evolve into the next age knowing we gave it everything we’ve got. Nobody will stand in the way of our freedom again. The police, the army, the national guard. The crossing point for them to decide on whether they are with us or against us is now. Either they stand side by side with us and defend our lives, rights and livelihoods against the elite or we will march through them as we hit our targets. In short, we are declaring war.”

Partial List of BANKS and GROUPS that Have Been Targeted by #OpIcarus:

Afghanistan Central Bank

Order of Malta

Source: We Are Change

