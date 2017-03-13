9 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Adam Dick

Ron Paul, the prominent libertarian communicator and three-time US presidential candidate, declared this week in a Fox Business interview that it is “fantastic” that WikiLeaks revealed on Tuesday thousands of US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) documents and files. Speaking with host Kennedy, Paul further says that the information exposed “indicates that liberty is in big trouble” and states his concern about there having been insufficient media coverage of the information.

Watch Paul’s complete interview, in which he also talks about potential dangers related to technology, here:

This article (Ron Paul Calls WikiLeaks Revelation of CIA Documents ‘Fantastic’) was originally published on The Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.