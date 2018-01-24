Grant Cameron: Newest Developments in the Pentagon / Tom Delong UFO Story

16 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



As 2018 begins here are the latest developments on the New York Times, Washington Post, and Politico revelations of a $22 million dollar Top Secret military black budget Defense program to investigate UFOs. New revelations include the possible roles of CIA, DIA, and Navy Intelligence, and President Donald Trump. The head research physicist at the Institute at the Institute for Advanced Studies, who worked on the $22 million study, adds insight into what happened.

Newest Developments in the Pentagon / Tom Delong UFO Story

Tom Delonge Pentagon Disclosure Questions and Answers with Grant Cameron — Part 1 Tom Delonge Pentagon Disclosure Questions and Answers with Grant Cameron — Part 2 www.presidentialufo.com

www.hillaryclintonufo.net

www.barackobamaufo.com Books by Grant Cameron



