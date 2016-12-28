Forbidden History: Vatican’s long plot to cover up the history of the pre-flood world

21 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



History has been suppressed in the biggest, long-term cover-up ever and the Vatican knows all the secrets.

The Vatican is constantly monitoring things with the Lucifer device and they are secretly preparing for the arrival of alien savior.

They seem to be intentionally creating something that is going to position the Roman Catholic Church to be at the forefront of an official disclosure multi-value get easy above the ufology ways that they can’t even imagine.

History has been literally rewritten and the archaeological establishment as well as the as well as the educational establishment would like us to believe that thousands of years ago mankind was in the anthology and that we were in the infancy of our species and we were banging stones together and barely able to build a mud hut let alone the amazing megalithic structures that are present all over the earth standing in testimony testifying in themselves of a superior race society.

Those who control the past control the future and no organization on earth has a tighter grip on the official history than the Roman Catholic Church.

Connect the dots and present evidence of a long plot to cover up the history of the pre-flood world and to prepare humanity for the arrival of our space brothers bringing a different gospel.

Timothy Alberino, director and host of the new documentary ‘True Legends: The UnHoly See’, discusses evidence that the Vatican is behind a vast cover-up of pre-Flood history.

Source: UFO Sightings Hotspot

