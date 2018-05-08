What They Don’t want You to Know: How to Decalcify Your Pituitary Gland & Pineal Gland – Our 3rd Eye

By Magdalene and Gary Lite

The pituitary gland, or hypophysis, is an endocrine gland about the size of a pea located in the human brain.

The Pineal gland, also know as our 3rd eye is a small endocrine gland located in the center of our brain and resembles a tiny pine cone (hence its name).

It contains rods, cones, and water just like that of an eye, and this leads us to wonder, exactly what is it that it’s seeing, or trying to see?

So, from an overall health and spiritual point of view, this being our third eye, we want it functioning properly at it’s full capacity.

Its important to understand that the pineal and pituitary gland work together to create the third eye phenomenon.

(one positive charge one negative charge)

The Pineal gland produces melatonin, a hormone that affects the modulation of your wake/sleep patterns and seasonal functions in the body. Melatonin has various functions in the central nervous system.

The brain and spinal cord make up the central nervous system in our body.

The pituitary gland and our pineal gland, control our endocrine system. The endocrine system is the collection of glands that produce hormones that regulate metabolism, growth and development, tissue function, sexual function, reproduction, sleep, and mood, among other things. Which is why our third eye is being attacked daily by chemicals in the air, in our drinking water, vegetables, fruits, toothpaste, soft drinks, and GMO foods. Even if the food is organic it is being watered with fluoridated contaminated water.

Fluoride is a Halide and is part of a family of chemicals.

These chemicals and frequency blockers are identified as sodium fluoride in our water, Together with aluminum, and mercury in vaccines, daily spraying in our atmosphere, with barium which becomes radioactive, vaporized aluminum, which is proven to be a frequency blocker, radiation, fluorine, chlorine, pesticides, bromine, bromide chemicals, air pollution, (chemtrails) and other various household products, which are all mimickers of iodine or frequency blockers that effect our bodies from evolving to higher states of health and consciousness. In combination with the Common Core Curriculum are indeed dumbing down the human species.

