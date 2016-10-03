27 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Dr J interviews Linda Moulton Howe

This is Part 1 of a special 4 part series. In this episode Linda talks about DEEP UNDERGROUND MILITARY BASES – otherwise known as DUMBs and talks about how ETs provided the technology for the Atomic Bomb because of the technology recovered at Cape Girardeau, MO back in 1941.

Part 1 — Deep Underground Military Bases — ETs supply technology for Atom Bomb

Part 2 — Eisenhower and Churchill conspire to hide ETs!

Linda Moulton Howe released a deluge of information about how Eisenhower and Churchill conspired to hide the ET presence!

Part 3 — Unholy Cattle Mutilations By ETs Revealed

Linda Moulton Howe describes how she got into UFOlogy because of her work in Colorado investigating cattle and animal mutilations as part of her work as a journalist for local TV station Colorado.

Part 4 — Cattle Mutilations Revealed II

Source: Free Cosmos

Via: Ascension with Mother Earth