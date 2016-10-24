Update on World Events with James Gilliland

15 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



In this episode of Awake and Empowered TV, Ethann is joined by James Gilliland

Ethann and James discuss the world events, including the US Presidential Election, the status of impending changes in the financial system, and the global government. James also shares his insight into ancient civilizations, including the ancient descendants of Australian aboriginals, and others. James and Ethann also talk about he current state of things in the world, and whether we are headed toward WW3 or a more peaceful future.

About James Gilliland

James Gilliland is a minister, counselor, an internationally known lecturer, best selling author with the books, Reunion with Source, Becoming Gods, and The Ultimate Soul Journey. James appeared in Contact Has Begun, His Story, The History Channel, UFOs then and Now, UFO Hotspots, ABC, Fox News, BBC Danny Dyer Special, Paranormal State, ECETI Ranch a Documentary, and the new movie Thrive have all featured James and ECETI which he is the founder. He has appeared on Coast to Coast, Jeff Rense, and to numerous other radio shows to mention also being the host of, As You Wish Talk Radio, www.bbsradio.com and Contact Has Begun, www.worldpuja.net. He is a facilitator of many Eastern disciplines, a visionary dedicated to the awakening and healing of Humanity and the Earth and teaches higher dimensional realities from experience.

For more information, visit ECETI.org

Awake and Empowered TV with Ethann Fox on CCN

As the energy of our planet is shifting and changing, many who are awakening have come to realize their world is quite different than they were taught and had imagined. Societal institutions, religious traditions and mainstream media focus on our physical reality, materialism and other negative aspects of our reality, blocking our spiritual connection to the Divine. To support an emerging shift of consciousness in the world, now more than ever, people are in need of real world tools, and inspiration to cause positive change and support a higher vibration. Awake and Empowered TV is the impetus for raising vibration and increasing awareness of the positive aspects of this transition and where we are headed as a global consciousness.

Source: AAE TV

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!