Call to Action: Critically Important Daily Meditation to Dissipate Hurricane Irma

The Light forces have asked us to meditate to dissipate hurricane Irma each day from now on until it dissolves.

Special Message from Cobra:

This planet is not liberated yet and planetary conditions will not significantly improve before the Event. Therefore it is still very important that we keep strengthening the New Atlantis energy grid around the planet with cintamani stones and meditations.

We will be doing this meditation daily at 12:00 noon EDT. This equals 9:00 am PDT in Los Angeles, 10:00 am MDT in Denver, 11:00 am in CDT in Chicago, 5:00 pm BST in London, 6:00 pm CEST in Paris and midnight in Taipei:

https://www.timeanddate.com/worldclock/fixedtime.html?msg=Hurricane+Meditation&iso=20170906T12&p1=156

Instructions:

1. Use your own technique to bring you to a relaxed state of consciousness.

2. State your intent to use this meditation as a tool to speed up the process of dissolving hurricane Irma.

3. Visualize a pillar of Light emanating from the Galactic Central Sun, then going through all beings of Light inside our Solar System and then through your body to the center of the Earth. Visualize another pillar of Light rising from the center of the Earth, then up through your body and upwards into the sky towards all beings of Light in our Solar System and our galaxy. You are now sitting in two pillars of Light, the Light flowing both upwards and downwards simultaneously. Keep these pillars of Light active for a few minutes.

4. Now visualize a soft pink light dissolving hurricane Irma, making it harmless. Visualize this soft pink light protecting all people and their property in the hurricane path. Visualize this situation resolving in the most positive way possible.

Synchronized Guided Audio Meditations in 12 Languages:

ENGLISH:

GERMAN:

FRENCH:

SPANISH:

ITALIAN:

PORTUGUESE:

MANDARIN CHINESE – TAIWAN:

MANDARIN CHINESE – MAINLAND CHINA:

HUNGARIAN:

CANTONESE:

JAPANESE:

TURKISH:

ARABIC:

MUSIC ONLY:

Additional Information:

