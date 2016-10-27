The Event Chronicle
The Event Chronicle
You are at:»»»250,000-year-old artifact: The ultimate evidence of ‘Ancient Astronaut’ technology?
250,000-year-old artifact: The ultimate evidence of ‘Ancient Astronaut’ technology?
Galactic

250,000-year-old artifact: The ultimate evidence of ‘Ancient Astronaut’ technology?

By on 0 Comments

The discovery of an ancient artifact, mainly composed out of aluminum is considered as compelling evidence of ‘ancient astronaut’ visitations to Earth over 250,000 years ago. Lab tests have confirmed the age of the artifact and its mysterious composition.

Now, lab tests conducted in Lausanne, Switzerland, have revealed that the metal fragment is composed of 90 percent aluminum and the remaining 10 percent of 11 different metals.

The artifact has an approximate age of 250,000 years, reports British newspaper the Sun.

But is this artifact really compelling proof ancient astronauts visited Earth hundreds of thousands of years ago?

As it turns out, Aluminum was not created by ‘modern civilization’ until 200 years ago. Aluminium was first isolated in 1825 by Danish physicist HC Oersted, so the discovery of the piece of metal with an age such as this has been considered extraordinary by researchers.

cen_ancientobject_02

The item was discovered in 1973 when constructors were working on the shorelines of the Mures River, in the vicinity of the town of Auid. At around 10 meters below the surface, workers were left surprised when they recovered three mysterious objects.

All of them appeared, unlike anything they had seen, and seemed to be very old.

Archaeologists were brought to the site and identified two of the objects as being fossil remains.

However, the third piece left researchers surprised. IT appeared to be a man-made artifact, composed of an extremely lightweight metal. Researchers suspected at the time that it was the end of an axe.

To confirm the theories, the objects were sent to analysis to Cluj, Romania.

Experts determined that the fossils belonged to a large –extinct— mammal that died between 10,000 and 80,000 years ago.

READ: We Are Being Lied To About Our History

However, the third object caused confusion among experts. Scientists determined that the object was composed of a lightweight metal and was most likely manufactured due to the concavities of the object.

The Auid artifact is 20 meters long, 12.5 centimeters wide and has a thickness of 7 centimeters.

ancient-astronaut-technology-2

The object resembled some kind of part belonging to a complex mechanical system. However, researchers were unable to determine to what it belonged.

Deputy Director of the Romanian Ufologists Association, Gheorghe Cohal said: ‘Lab tests concluded it is an old UFO fragment given that the substances it comprises cannot be combined with technology available on Earth.’

However, not everyone seems convinced. Local historian Mihai Wittenberger doesn’t believe the object belongs to a complex mechanical device left behind by ancient astronauts. In fact, Wittenberger

believes the mysterious object may actually be a metal piece from a World War II German aircraft.

More precisely, Wittenberger claims the alleged ‘alien artifact’ was actually part of the landing gear of a Messerschnmitt ME 262.

But there’s one problem with that explanation. The mystery object is 250,000 years old.

The mysteries surrounding the artifact have not been solved, and currently, the ‘out-of-place- artifact resides in the History Museum of Cluj-Napoca, next to a sign that reads: ‘origin still unknown’.

Source: EWAO

Related:

Everything We Have Been Taught About Our Origins Is A Lie

We Are Being Lied To About Our History

Ancient Egyptians had electricty and batteries thousands of years ago

Forbidden History & OOPARTS: Out of Place Artifacts

Ooparts: Alien electronic chip with age 450 million years found in stone near Labinsk city in Russia

17 Out-of-Place Artifacts Said to Suggest High-Tech Prehistoric Civilizations Existed

The 500-Million-Year-Old Dorchester Pot Should Not Exist

Have Humans devolved through history? Ancient Technology, the ultimate piece of evidence

The mystery of the Swiss watch from the Ming Dynasty

30 million year old giant rings in the Bosnian mountains?

2-Billion-Year-Old Nuclear Mega-Reactor Discovered in Africa

500,000 Year-Old Spark Plug Found in Rock: The Coso Artifact

Researchers in China discover a 300 million year old screw embedded into rock

Forbidden History: Extraterrestrial Base Inside Bucegi Mountains

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news!

Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!

Related Posts

Leave A Reply