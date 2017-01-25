6,000-year-old texts reveal INTERSTELLAR SPACESHIPS visited Earth

7 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



The true history of mankind is far more fascinating than what mainstream scholars and ‘history books’ are telling us. Did you know that there are ancient texts that date back thousands of years and mention vehicles controlled by the mind, technologies like levitation and anti-gravity, and spaceships coming from other planets?

In fact, there are so many things that have been left out of history books on purpose, as if society is not meant to know about the true history and origin of man.

While many people considered ancient Sumeria or ancient Egypt as two of the most interesting ancient civilizations on Earth, the truth is that every single ancient culture is beautiful in their own way, and has contributed to civilization in different aspects.

If we look at ancient India we will discover what many are referring the most fascinating ancient texts of all time.

Ancient India has one of the most extensive histories in the world and their greatest ancient texts called the Vedas are one of the greatest ancient writings on planet Earth.

Interestingly, these ancient texts which date back thousands of years talk about “flying ships” that visited their continent over 6000 years ago.

Composed in Vedic Sanskrit, the texts constitute the oldest layer of Sanskrit literature and the oldest scriptures of Hinduism.

Many consider these ancient texts fascinating and confusing at the same time. The ancient book of the Vaimanika Shastra or the Science of Aeronautics, mentions incredible details of ‘vehicles’controlled by the mind, thanks to a technology –now lost— which was accessed by ancientcultures.

“A study of the Sanskrit texts has convinced me that ancient India did know the secret of building flying machines and that those machines were patterned after spaceships coming from other planets.”

But not only do these fascinating writings mention vehicles controlled by the mind, they detail fascinating technologies like levitation and anti-gravity, futuristic technologies that were present on Earth over 6,000 years ago.

Many researchers considered the sacred book of the Vaimanika Shastra as a guide to space, spaceships and interstellar travel.

To understand what the Vaimanika Shastra is telling us we turn to a well-known a Sanskrit scholar called Dr. V. Raghavam who has written over 120 books and 1200 articles and won the Sahitya Akademi Award for Sanskrit in 1966.

According to Dr. V. Raghavam, these fascinating ancient Indian texts speak about humans that lived on other planets and alien beings that visited our ancestor’s thousands of years ago.

Dr. Raghavan is quoted saying:

“Fifty years of researching this ancient work convinces me that there are living beings on other planets, and that they were visiting the earth as far back as 4000 B.C.”

He further explains:

“There is a just a mass of fascinating information about flying machines, even fantastic science fiction weapons, that can be found in translations of the Vedas (scriptures), Indian epics, and other ancient Sanskrit text”.

Many other scholars and authors agree with Dr. Raghavan. There is an ample amount of evidence written in the Mahabharata and Ramayana where we can find all sort of technologies.

Dr. A.V. Krishna Murty, professor of aeronautics at the Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore.

“It is true,” Dr. Krishna Murty says, “that the ancient Indian Vedas and other text refer to aeronautics, spaceships, flying machines, ancient astronauts.”

“A study of the Sanskrit texts has convinced me that ancient India did know the secret of building flying machines-and that those machines were patterned after spaceships coming from other planets.”

It seems that no matter where we go and no matter where we look, all ancient cultures mention fascinating details that are misunderstood my mainstream scholars. There are numerous ancient texts that point towards pieces of a “forgotten history”.

Ancient Indian history is surely one of those misunderstood pieces of human history.

After looking at all of the evidence ask yourself, is it time to change our history books?

