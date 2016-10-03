Aeospace Engineer Reveals Operational Details of Secret Space Programs

11 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Dr. Michael Salla

Retired aerospace engineer, William Tompkins, has just given his most detailed account yet about the operations of secret space programs on the September 27 episode of Cosmic Disclosure. Many of Tompkins’ revelations corroborate the earlier testimony of the show’s primary whistleblower, Corey Goode, who first publicly came forward in late 2014.

Previously, Tompkins has described in his book, Selected by Extraterrestrials, and in subsequent interviews, his involvement in two space programs. First came his assignment in intelligence operations on a German/Nazi led secret space program during the World War II, much of which was relocated to Antarctica. This space program evolved into what Goode later described as the “Dark Fleet.”

After the War, Tompkins became directly involved in the development of a U.S. Navy secret space program called “Solar Warden,” where he provided the early draft designs for kilometers long spacecraft and non-terrestrial bases, while working at the Douglas Aircraft Company from 1951 to 1963. Solar Warden, according to Tompkins, became operational in the early 1980s.

Tompkins’s role in these space programs is supported by a number of documents provided in Selected by Extraterrestrials, and others provided in a March 2016 interview. In addition, FOIA documents have just been made available (to be described in an upcoming article), which confirm key details about Tompkins involvement in a Navy led espionage program aimed at infiltration of Nazi antigravity research projects during World War II.

Tompkins’ revelations about the current operations of secret space programs derive from two periods in his life. First is his time at the helm of the Rogue Valley (Medford), Oregon chapter of the U.S. Navy League from 1985 to 1999. During this period, he was given briefings about operations of secret space programs and extraterrestrial life, and shared some of this information through a “Special Projects Committee”; with retired Navy, Marine and USAF officers and their children.

Corroboration for Tompkins’ statements about the Navy League Special Projects Committee comes both from related documents and two retired Navy officers who confirmed key aspects of his testimony. Furthermore, Tompkins says that Admiral Hugh Webster, who ran the U.S. Navy League chapter in San Diego and was an executive officer for it nationally, was initially briefed about the Navy’s secret space program by Tompkins in 1985. Webster subsequently began a similar operation in San Diego, and became part of the Navy’s covert operations.

The second period in which Tompkins learned about the operational details of the Navy’s secret space program began in 2000, when he moved to San Diego, giving him more opportunities to work directly with Webster. It was Admiral Webster who gave Tompkins permission to write his autobiography and reveal all he knew about the Navy’s secret space program…

Source: Exopolitics