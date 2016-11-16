The Event Chronicle
Alien Looking Skull Found In Desert of Peru
Alien Looking Skull Found In Desert of Peru

A small elongated skull along with many other artifacts has supposedly been found in a cave in the southern desert of Peru.

Brien Foerster who examined the skull states that the bone of the skull is about 3 to 5mm thick and still has a stiff grey skin like the material attached to it.

Credit images: Brian Foerster

The team of Brian Foerster has taken samples of the skin and bone for DNA and radiocarbon testing in prominent laboratories in North America that they are working with already.

The elongated skull could be from an alien? Maybe, but let’s wait for the results of the investigation.

See the full set of images at Brien Foerster’s website:
https://hiddenincatours.com/interesting-artifact-peruvian-desert-awaits-investigation/

Via: UFO Sightings Hotspot

