Alien Tears: The Story of Benevolent, Omniscient Teachers from Another Place and Time

Professional photographer David W. Loomis lives in the beautiful White Mountains of Northeast Arizona, where he is surrounded by the many mysteries and treasures of nature. It is in this sublime setting that he found himself surrounded by something else, something that brought him great power, comfort, and understanding.

That “something else” was the supernatural; and for David, discovering its presence in his life was monumental. As soon as he opened himself up to the possibilities of the universe, he was filled with bits and pieces of its knowledge. The unexplainable was explained to him by benevolent, omniscient teachers from another place and time, and he was guided—by them and by his dreams and sci-fi-like adventures—to a better understanding of the world, giving him insight into its past, present, and possible future.

Having obtained an education from the universe at large, David was next tasked with a daunting assignment. He was told to share his story with others, so that they, too, could know the truth and benefit from his teachers’ lessons. Alien Tears delivers David’s message to the world and tells his true, unusual, and inspiring personal story.

Alien Tears by David W. Loomis is available on Amazon.

